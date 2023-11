November 23, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

Due to incessant rain rendering the racetrack not conducive for racing, the stewards of the Madras Race Club have decided to postpone the 12th day of the Madras races to be held on Saturday (Nov. 25) to Thursday (Nov. 30). The acceptance already published will hold good with fresh declaration.

