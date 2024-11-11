Saturday’s Bengaluru races advanced to Friday

The third day of the Bangalore races scheduled to be held on Saturday, November 16, has been advanced to Friday, November 15, 2024.
The third day of the Bangalore races scheduled to be held on Saturday, November 16, has been advanced to Friday, November 15, 2024.
