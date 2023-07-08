HamberMenu
Sassy, Impiana, Stormy Ocean, Aralina, Stellar Gold and Kalamitsi shine

July 08, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Sassy, Impiana, Stormy Ocean, Aralina, Stellar Gold and Kalamitsi shone when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (July 8).

Inner sand:

1000m: Gerontocrat (Sai Kiran), Jai Vikram (Jagadeesh) 1-9, 600/40.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Aquamatic (Jagadeesh) 1-7, 600/39. In fine nick.

1200m: Limited Edition (Jagadeesh), Je Ne Sais Quoi (B. Paswan) 1-21.5, 1,000/1-7, 600/40. Former finished four lengths ahead.

1400m: Own Legacy (Vishal) 1-33.5, 1,200/1-18.5, 1,000/1-7, 600/41. Note. Inyouwebelieve (P. Trevor) 1-33.5, 1,200/1-19, 1,000/1-6, 600/40.5. Impressed.

Outer sand:

600m: Dun It Again (Deepak S) 43.5. Moved well. Blackstone (rb) 44.5. Easy. Big Red (Vishal) 43. Strode out well. Golden Glow (Vishal) 43.5. Shaped well.

1000m: Moving Ahead (Shinde) 1-16.5, 600/45. Easy. Eridani (B. Paswan) 1-16.5, 600/45.5. Moved freely. My Solitaire (Chetan K) 1-15, 600/43.5. Worked well. Supreme Dance (Inayat), Clockwise (Sai Kumar) 1-12, 600/42. Former started three lengths behind and finished five lengths ahead. Golden Peaks (R. Pradeep) 1-16, 600/44. Easy. Royal Mysore (S. John) 1-15, 600/42.5. Moved well. Emeraldo (Arul), Timer’s Planet (S. Shareef) 1-15, 600/44. Former finished six lengths ahead. Chandrakanta (Arvind) 1-14, 600/44. Worked well.

1200m: Aralina (S. John) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/42. Pleased. The Pirate (T.S. Jodha) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44. Moved freely. Ruling Dynasty (S. John) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/42.5. Moved impressively. Kalamitsi (Shreyas) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/44. Maintains form. Sinner (rb) 1-24, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/44. Impressed.

1400m: Sassy (Shreyas) 1-41, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. Moved fluently. Waikiki (N.S. Parmar) 1-44, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/45.5. Easy. Galahad (P. Trevor) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Moved impressively. Impiana (B. Paswan) 1-37.5, 1,200/1-23, 1,000/1-10, 600/43. In fine nick. Santorino (rb) 1-46, 1,200/1-31.5, 1,000/1-16, 600/46. Easy. Stravinsky (rb) 1-46, 1,200/1-30.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/44.5. Strode out well. Synthesis (Suraj) 1-46, (1,400-600) 58.5. Eased up. Silvarius (Antony) 1-40.5, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. Moved fluently. Stormy Ocean (P. Trevor) 1-38, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/42. Pleased. August (S. John) 1-44, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. In fine trim. Trevalius (Hindu S) 1-39, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-13, 600/45. Shaped well. Stellar Gold (Vishal) 1-42, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. Moved attractively.

1600m: Victoria Punch (rb), Tignanello (C. Umesh) 2-1, 1,400/1-45, 1,200/1-30.5, 1,000/1-16, 600/45.5. They moved on the bit.

