Sasakwa, Hallucinate, Raisina, Windermere and Namak Halaal please

September 08, 2022 18:04 IST

Sasakwa, Hallucinate, Raisina, Windermere and Namak Halaal pleased when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Sept. 8).

Outer sand: 600m: First Empress (rb) 42. Fit.

800m: Lord Of The Turf (Farid Ansari) 1-1, 600/44.5. Easy.

1000m: Raisina (P.S. Kaviraj), Windermere (M.S. Deora) 1-10.5, 800/55, 600/42. They are in fine trim. Euphoric (P.S. Kaviraj), Ibrahimovic (M.S. Deora) 1-12.5, 800/58, 600/44.5. Latter started two lengths behind and ended level. Vulcanic (M.S. Deora), Military Regiment (P.S. Kaviraj) 1-12, 800/57.5, 600/43.5. A fit pair. Suparakiga (A.M. Tograllu) 1-11, 800/58, 600/45. Handy.

Inner sand: 600m: Proposed (rb) 47. Celeritas (Ram Nandan) 42.5. Easy. Ganton (Farhan Alam) 42. In good condition. Serenity Princess (rb) 42. Extended. Bella Amor (Farid Ansari) 38. Urged. Beauty Of The Turf (Rajendra Singh) 38.5. In good nick.

800m: Namak Halaal (rb) 50, 600/37. Responded well to the urgings. Turf Beauty (Farid Ansari) 53, 600/39. Strode out well. Mzilikazi (Rajendra Singh) 53, 600/38.5. Moved impressively. Alpha (P. Sai Kumar) 57, 600/43.5. Unextended. Sunday Warrior (Ramandeep) 58.5, 600/44.5. Easy. Sasakwa (Farid Ansari) 51, 600/38. She moved well within herself. Bay Of Naples (Khet Singh) 58, 600/43. Well in hand. Hallucinate (Farid Ansari) 51, 600/38. Pleased. Sparkleberry (Ram Nandan) 1-3, 600/47.5. Royal Treasure (Farid Ansari) 56.5, 600/40. Urged in the last part. Royal Mayfair (rb) 57.5, 600/41.5. Pushed. Rule Of Emperors (rb) 57.5, 600/42. Ashwa Dev (C. Brisson) 55, 600.41.5. Extended. Right Move (rb) 1-1, 600/46. Arapaho (Khet Singh) 1-3, 600/48. A 3-y-o (Oiseau De Feu - Celandine) (Ramandeep) 59, 600/44. Urged.

1000m: Annexed (P. Sai Kumar) 1-16, 800/1-1, 600/46. Easy. Shivaratri (C. Brisson), Off Shore Breeze (A.M. Alam) 1-13.5, 800/1-0.5, 600/45.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Masterpiece (rb) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/45. Easy. Tudor (S. Kabdhar) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/47. Jack Richer (P.S. Kaviraj) 1-14.5, 800/58.5, 600/44.5. Moved freely. Babu Vamsee (rb), Star Of Texas (rb) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/45. They finished level. Bienfaisant (Farhan Alam) 1-13, 800/58, 600/45. Handy. Haran (A.M. Alam) 1-10, 800/56.5, 600/43.5. In fine shape. Nagada (rb) 1-15.5, 800/1-2, 600/46.5. Eased up. Supreme Dance (rb), Mr Kool (Inayat) 1-12, 800/57.5, 600/43. Latter who was four lengths behind at the start finished a length in front. God’s Wish (A.M. Tograllu) 1-17, 800/1-3, 600/48. Golden Marina (Khet Singh) 1-12, 800/58.5, 600/46. Eased up. Benin Bronze (rb) 1-8, 800/54, 600/42. Stretched out well. Alexandre Dumas (rb) 1-14.5, 800/1-0.5, 600/45. Easy. Boltonic (A.M. Tograllu) 1-16, 800/1-2, 600/47. Carreno (rb) 1-16.5, 800/1-1, 600/45.5. Easy. Kaamla (rb) 1-7.5, 800/53.5, 600/40. Ridden out. Gingersnap (Ram Nandan) 1-15, 800/1-0.5, 600/47. Mystical Magician (Ramandeep) 1-14.5, 800/59, 600/43.5. Handy. Wind Symbol (C. Brisson) 1-15.5, 800/1-0.5, 600/46.5. Moved freely.

1200m: Oscars Thunder (P. Sai Kumar) 1-28, 1,000/1-12, 800/57.5, 600/43. Moved well. Night Hunt (Khet Singh) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-13, 800/59, 600/44.5. Moved on the bit. Cloud Jumper (Ram Nandan) 1-32, (1,200-600) 41.5. Eased up.