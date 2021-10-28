Races

Sasakwa, Bohemian Grandeur and Manzoni work well

Sasakwa, Bohemian Grandeur and Manzoni worked well when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Oct. 28).

Outer sand: 600m: A. 2-y-o (Top Class-Annie Oakley) (rb), a 2-y-o (Top Class-Honour) (rb) 45. Former moved freely, while the latter was urged.

1000m: Yours Forever (rb) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46. Easy.

Inner sand: 600m: Prince Of Windsor (Shyam Kumar) 41. Pushed.

800m: Rubirosa (P. Vikram), 2-y-o (Win Legend-Aksinya) (C. Umesh) 59, 600/44. Both the youngsters shaped well. Nightjar (Farid Ansari), (Saamidd - Pedalo Sis) (Shyam Kumar) 56.5, 600/41. Both the 2-y-olds moved neck and neck and finished level. Royal Aristocrat (Farid Ansari) 55.5, 600/40. Extended. Bohemian Grandeur (Farid Ansari) 52, 600/39. Stretched out well.

1000m: A 2-y-o (Tenth Star-Amazing Approach) (Inayat), a 2-y-o (Roderic O’ Connor-Tootsie Wootsie) (rb) 1-10, 800/56, 600/42.5. They are in fine condition. Sasakwa (Farid Ansari) 1-4.5, 800/51, 600/38.5. Moved fluently. Manzoni (rb) 1-8, 800/55, 600/42.5. In fine trim. Princess Sasha (rb), Princess Saaraa (rb) 1-12.5, 800/58.5, 600/46.5. A fit pair. Leopard Rock (rb) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/46.5. Moved freely. A 2-y-o (Hymn - Sublimely Single) (rb), God’s Wish (Manikandan) 1-13.5, 800/57.5, 600/44.5. Latter was handy, former urged and finished level. (Tenth Star-Megara) (C. Umesh), Ankara (P. Vikram) 1-17.5, 800/1-1.5, 600/46.5. Both the youngsters were easy. Dancarino (P. Vikram), (Western Aristocrat-Yas Marina) (C. Umesh) 1-14.5, 800/58, 600/44. Both the 2-y-o were pushed, former finished two lengths ahead.

1200m: Avellino (rb) 1-30, 1,000/1-15, 800/1-1.5, 600/47. Moved freely. Arakara (rb) 1-32, (1,200-600) 39. Eased up.

1800m: Mister Moonlight (C. Umesh) 2-15.5, 1,600/2-0.5, 1,400/1-45.5, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-15.5, 800/1-1.5, 600/48. Moved on tight reins.


