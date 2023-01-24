ADVERTISEMENT

Santorino, Touch Of Grey, Faith Of Success and Serdar impress

January 24, 2023 04:56 pm | Updated 04:56 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Santorino, Touch Of Grey, Faith Of Success and Serdar impressed when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Jan. 24).

Inner sand:

1000m: The Sovereign Orb (Vaibhav) 1-6.5, 600/39.5. Moved attractively.

Outer sand:

600m: Mighty Swallow (Salman K) 43.5. Moved impressively. Tough Cookie (rb) 44.5. Moved freely.

1000m: Divine Ray (R. Pradeep) 1-16, 600/44. Strode out well. Activated (Srinath) 1-12.5, 600/44.5. Extended. Synthesis (Suraj) 1-14.5, 600/43.5. Shaped well. Fondness Of You (Suraj), Momentous (Adarsh) 1-15, 600/45.5. Former finished three lengths ahead.

1400m: Faith Of Success (Darshan) 1-43, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Pleased. Santorino (rb) 1-39, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Moved nicely. Opus One (Vaibhav), Queen Envied (rb) 1-45.5, (1,400-600) 58. They eased up in the last part. Touch Of Grey (Suraj), Hoofed Wonder (Shinde) 1-46, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/44.5. Former finished five lengths ahead.

1600m: Serdar (S. John) 1-58, 1,400/1-42, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. Moved fluently.

