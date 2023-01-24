HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

|Sportstar Aces Awards 2023 | VOTE FOR TOP CATEGORIES

Santorino, Touch Of Grey, Faith Of Success and Serdar impress

January 24, 2023 04:56 pm | Updated 04:56 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Santorino, Touch Of Grey, Faith Of Success and Serdar impressed when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Jan. 24).

Inner sand:

1000m: The Sovereign Orb (Vaibhav) 1-6.5, 600/39.5. Moved attractively.

Outer sand:

600m: Mighty Swallow (Salman K) 43.5. Moved impressively. Tough Cookie (rb) 44.5. Moved freely.

1000m: Divine Ray (R. Pradeep) 1-16, 600/44. Strode out well. Activated (Srinath) 1-12.5, 600/44.5. Extended. Synthesis (Suraj) 1-14.5, 600/43.5. Shaped well. Fondness Of You (Suraj), Momentous (Adarsh) 1-15, 600/45.5. Former finished three lengths ahead.

1400m: Faith Of Success (Darshan) 1-43, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Pleased. Santorino (rb) 1-39, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Moved nicely. Opus One (Vaibhav), Queen Envied (rb) 1-45.5, (1,400-600) 58. They eased up in the last part. Touch Of Grey (Suraj), Hoofed Wonder (Shinde) 1-46, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/44.5. Former finished five lengths ahead.

1600m: Serdar (S. John) 1-58, 1,400/1-42, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. Moved fluently.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.