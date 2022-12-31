Santorino, Saigon, Mirra, Star Admiral, El Alamein and Tough Cookie impress

December 31, 2022 05:58 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Santorino, Saigon, Mirra, Star Admiral, El Alamein and Tough Cookie impressed when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Dec. 31).

Inner sand:

1200m: Watchmystars (rb) 1-19, 1,000/1-5, 600/38.5. Strode out well. El Alamein (Rayan) 1-20, 1,000/1-6, 600/39. Fit for the fray.

Outer sand:

600m: Tiger Returns (Rayan), Magnus (Aliyar) 45.5. They finished level. Dali’s Gold (K. Lakhan), Spirit Of The Rose (A. Chawan) 43. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Bourbon Bay (rb) 45.5. Easy. Golden Peaks (R. Pradeep), River Of Gold (K. Lakhan) 43.5. Former finished a length ahead. Flying Quest (rb) 43. Shaped well.

1000m: Ultimate Chance (A. Imran) 1-15.5, 600/43.5. Worked well. Stars Above (Antony) 1-13, 600/43. Pleased. Sir Tristan (Antony) 1-14, 600/44. Moved well. Saigon (I. Chisty) 1-11, 600/42.5. Moved impressively. Classic Charm (Darshan) 1-14, 600/43.5. Moved freely.

1200m: Paradise Beckons (Rozario) 1-29, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/45. Strode out well. Star Admiral (I. Chisty), Cat Whiskers (Darshan) 1-31, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/41. Former started three lengths behind and finished four lengths ahead. Stellar Gold (I. Chisty) 1-27, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/45.5. Strode out well. Panama (R. Ravi) 1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/44. Worked well. Spirit Dancer (Darshan), Blue Dew (I. Chisty) 1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. Latter started four lengths behind and finished level. Santorino (Rozario) 1-24, 1,000/1-10, 600/41. A fine display. Karanveer (Girish) 1-25, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/45.5. Moved impressively. Masteroftheskies (R. Ravi), Moving Ahead (rb) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/46.5. They moved on the bit. Step To Destiny (B. Paswan) 1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. In fine condition, note. Speaking Of Stars (Salman K) 1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43.5. Moved fluently. Queen Spirit (rb) 1-30, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44. In fine trim.

1400m: Eridani (B. Paswan) 1-46.5, 1,200/1-30.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45. Moved on the bit. Tough Cookie (Rozario) 1-42, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/-11, 600/43. Moved attractively.

1600m: Mirra (Antony) 1-55, 1,400/1-39, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. Moved nicely. Silverius (Antony) 1-55, 1,400/1-39.5, 1,200/1-11, 600/44. Stretched in the last part. Victoria Punch (rb), Automatic (Rozario) 1-59, 1,400/1-43, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. Former started six lengths behind and finished eight lengths ahead