Santorino, Del Pico, Julio, Kalamitsi and Knotty Charmer shine

June 16, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Santorino, Del Pico, Julio, Kalamitsi and Knotty Charmer shone when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (June 16).

Outer sand:

600m: Bleue Dali (Santosh Raj) 45.5. Easy. Brave Majesty (Bhawani) 43. Moved well. Suryakrishi (C. Umesh) 45.5. Worked well. Emperor Roderic (Hasib) 46. Easy. Fast Response (T.S. Jodha), Art Gallery (A. Imran) 45.5. They finished level. Siege Perilous (G. Vivek), Siege Courageous (Mudassar) 43. They pleased.

1000m: Sinner (rb) 1-16, 600/46. Easy.

1200m: Sofiya (Akshay K) 1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. Shaped well. River Of Gold (Akshay K), Dragon’s Gold (R. Pradeep) 1-28, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Sekhmet (Arvind K) 1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/46. Moved freely. Synthesis (Shinde) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/46. Maintains form. Fire Power (S.K. Paswan) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/46. Easy.

1400m: Red Falcon (A. Ramu) 1-42, (1,400-600) 53.5. Eased up. Santorino (Saqlian) 1-40, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Impressed. Del Pico (Saqlian), Stravinsky (A. Ramu) 1-38, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44.5. Former started four lengths behind and finished five lengths ahead. Emeraldo (Arvind K) 1-45, (1,400-600) 57.5. Easy. Knotty Charmer (Mudassar) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. Moved impressively. Kalamitsi (P. Trevor) 1-39, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Moved fluently. Elpenor (Akshay K) 1-39.5, (1,400-600) 52.5. Eased up in the last part.

1600m: Julio (P. Trevor) 1-56.5, 1,400/1-40, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. A pleasing display.