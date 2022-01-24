Santorini and Dark Son impress

CHENNAI:

24 January 2022 20:35 IST

Santorini and Dark Son impressed when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Jan. 24).

Outer sand: 600m: Skylight (C. Umesh), Magnetism (B. Dharshan) 43. They finished together. Jawai (B. Dharshan), Choice (C. Umesh) 43.5. They are in good shape. Ocarina (Ramandeep), Roger O’More (rb) 46. Choir (Ramandeep) 47.5. Pirate’s Love (Ramandeep) 41. Moved on tight reigns. Obsession (rb) 45.5.

800m: Mr Kool (Farhan Alam), Off Shore Breeze (Inayat) 57, 600/43.5. Latter finished three lengths in front. Golden Streak (Nikhil Naidu), Majestic Wind (C. Umesh) 56.5, 600/43.5. Latter was handy, former was urged. Race For The Stars (Rajendra Singh)) 58.5, 600/43.5. Moved freely. Beauregard (Nikhil Naidu) 59, 600/43. Pushed.

1000m: Santorini (C. Umesh) 1-8.5, 800/54.5, 600/42. Stretched out well. Great Spirit (S. Kamble), Versatile (Yash Narredu) 1-18, 800/1-1, 600/46. Former started five lengths behind and finished half a length in front. Wisaka (Shahar Babu), Desert Storm (Manikandan) 1-11.5, 800/56.5, 600/43. A fit pair. Single Malt (C. Umesh) 1-16.5, 800/59, 600/44.5. Handy. Kings Show (Shahzad Alam) 1-18, 800/1-2.5, 600/49. Demerara (R. Manish) 1-10.5, 8009/57, 600/43. Moved well. Paris O’Connor (rb) 1-15, 800/59.5, 600/45. Easy. Esteva (rb), Attica (rb) 1-12, 800/58.5, 600/46. Former finished four lengths in.

1200m: Streek (R. Manish) 1-33, (1,200-600) 43. Easy. Martingale (P. Vikram) 1-34, 1,000/1-15.5, 800/58.5, 600/44.5. Shaped well. Price Striker (A. Ayaz Khan) 1-31, (1,200-600) 43. Eased up.

Inner sand: 600m: Mystical Magician (rb), a 3-y-o (David Livingston-Everybreakingwave) (rb) 46.5. 800m: Gold Kite (N. Jodha), Magic Moment (Santosh G) 1-0, 600/43.5. Former finished a length in front.

1000m: Ganton (rb) 1-16.5, 800/1-.5, 600/47. Easy. War Emblem (Inayat)) 1-13, 800/58.5, 600/43. Worked well. Rays Of Sun (rb), Dean’s Grey (rb) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/47. They moved freely. Aretha (P. Vikram) 1-15.5, 800/1-0, 600/45. Easy. Dark Son (Nikhil Naidu) 1-9.5, 800/54.5, 600/39. Pleased.

Gate practice —inner sand:

1000m: Soul Mate (rb), Gatlin (rb), Fine Future (rb) 1-14.43. They were eased up after the jump. Sunny Isles (B. Dharshan), Coup De Etait (Shahzad Alam) 1-15.61. Eased up after the jump. Star Chieftain (rb), Bella Amor (Rajendra Singh), Empress Royal (rb) 1-9.68. They took a good jump. Glorious Victory (rb) 1-10.85. Jumped out well. Glenary (rb), Protea (Shaliyar Khan) 1-6.05. They jumped out well and the former finished five lengths in front.