GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Santissimo, Supernatural and Attaturk excel

Published - October 06, 2024 06:44 pm IST - PUNE:

Santissimo, Supernatural and Attaturk excelled when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Oct. 6) morning.

Sand track:

800m: Ma Cherie (Nirmal), Oishika (C.S. Jodha) 52, 600/39. They moved level freely. Mother’s Grace (Kamble), Serengeti (Santosh) 51, 600/38. Former finished well clear. Ramiel (Nirmal) 53, 600/40. Moved freely. Eagle Day (app) 52, 600/39. Worked well. Alacrity (app) 53, 600/40. Moved fluently. Magileto (T.S. Jodha) 50, 600/37. Good. Snowfall (T.S. Jodha) 51, 600/37. Moved well. Scaramouche (app) 52, 600/38. Urged. Floyd (T.S. Jodha) 51, 600/38. Moved freely. Champagne Smile (V. Bunde) 50, 600/37. Pleased.

1000m: Cellini (V. Bunde) 1-4, 800/50, 600/38. Worked well. Picasso (app), Gordon (Ajinkya) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Former made up three lengths and finished a distance ahead. Anoushka (Gore) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Urged in the last part. Ariyana Star (A. Prakash) 1-8, 600/39. Moved freely. Caliph (Atul), Sentinel (Bhawani) 1-5, 800/49, 600/37. Former finished five lengths ahead. Spanish Eyes (Gore), Mi Arion (A. Prakash) 1-4, 800/51, 600/40. Former finished six lengths ahead. Irish Gold (Gore) 1-6, 800/52, 600/40. Worked well. Aperol (C.S. Jodha), Escape Velocity (Nirmal) 1-5, 800/50, 600/37. Former started three lengths behind and finished level. Sorrento Secret (Gore) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Slightly urged.

1200m: Gangster (T.S. Jodha) 1-25, 600/41. Easy. Magneto (Merchant) 1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Worked well. Doctor Dolly (Merchant) 1-20, 1000/1-4, 800/51, 600/38. Responded well. Chagall (app), Bluebird (Saqlain) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/52, 600/39. Both moved neck and neck freely. Treat (A. Prakash), Pride’s Prince (Hamir) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former easily finished three lengths ahead.

1400m: Chat (Shahrukh) 1-40, 600/44. Easy. Jamari (Saqlain) 1-36, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Responded well.

1600m: Ataturk (Saqlain) 1-48, 1400/1-33, 1200/1-19, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Moved attractively. Supernatural (Saqlain) 1-48, 1400/1-33, 1200/1-19, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/40. Moved impressively. Inquilab (Hamir), Dream Alliance (V. Bunde) 1-52, 1400/1-36, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/41. They moved level freely.

1800m: Santissimo (Saqlain) 2-00, 1600/1-46, 1400/1-32, 1200/1-18, 1000/1-5, 800/52, 600/39. Excellent display.

Mock race noted on Oct. 5:

Race track: 1200m: Fortunate Son (Kishor), Arc De Triomphe (app), Angelo (Vivek G), Charming Star (app), Odysseus (Saqlain), Mila (app), Street Sense (Nazil), King Marco (Saba), Chardikala (Trevor) and Stunning Visual (Merchant) 1-9, 600/34. 2, 7-1/2 and 3/4. Fortunate Son won well while Stunning Visual planted on the starting stalls.

Published - October 06, 2024 06:44 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.