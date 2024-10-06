Santissimo, Supernatural and Attaturk excel

Santissimo, Supernatural and Attaturk excelled when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Oct. 6) morning.

Sand track:

800m: Ma Cherie (Nirmal), Oishika (C.S. Jodha) 52, 600/39. They moved level freely. Mother’s Grace (Kamble), Serengeti (Santosh) 51, 600/38. Former finished well clear. Ramiel (Nirmal) 53, 600/40. Moved freely. Eagle Day (app) 52, 600/39. Worked well. Alacrity (app) 53, 600/40. Moved fluently. Magileto (T.S. Jodha) 50, 600/37. Good. Snowfall (T.S. Jodha) 51, 600/37. Moved well. Scaramouche (app) 52, 600/38. Urged. Floyd (T.S. Jodha) 51, 600/38. Moved freely. Champagne Smile (V. Bunde) 50, 600/37. Pleased.

1000m: Cellini (V. Bunde) 1-4, 800/50, 600/38. Worked well. Picasso (app), Gordon (Ajinkya) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Former made up three lengths and finished a distance ahead. Anoushka (Gore) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Urged in the last part. Ariyana Star (A. Prakash) 1-8, 600/39. Moved freely. Caliph (Atul), Sentinel (Bhawani) 1-5, 800/49, 600/37. Former finished five lengths ahead. Spanish Eyes (Gore), Mi Arion (A. Prakash) 1-4, 800/51, 600/40. Former finished six lengths ahead. Irish Gold (Gore) 1-6, 800/52, 600/40. Worked well. Aperol (C.S. Jodha), Escape Velocity (Nirmal) 1-5, 800/50, 600/37. Former started three lengths behind and finished level. Sorrento Secret (Gore) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Slightly urged.

1200m: Gangster (T.S. Jodha) 1-25, 600/41. Easy. Magneto (Merchant) 1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Worked well. Doctor Dolly (Merchant) 1-20, 1000/1-4, 800/51, 600/38. Responded well. Chagall (app), Bluebird (Saqlain) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/52, 600/39. Both moved neck and neck freely. Treat (A. Prakash), Pride’s Prince (Hamir) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former easily finished three lengths ahead.

1400m: Chat (Shahrukh) 1-40, 600/44. Easy. Jamari (Saqlain) 1-36, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Responded well.

1600m: Ataturk (Saqlain) 1-48, 1400/1-33, 1200/1-19, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Moved attractively. Supernatural (Saqlain) 1-48, 1400/1-33, 1200/1-19, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/40. Moved impressively. Inquilab (Hamir), Dream Alliance (V. Bunde) 1-52, 1400/1-36, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/41. They moved level freely.

1800m: Santissimo (Saqlain) 2-00, 1600/1-46, 1400/1-32, 1200/1-18, 1000/1-5, 800/52, 600/39. Excellent display.

Mock race noted on Oct. 5:

Race track: 1200m: Fortunate Son (Kishor), Arc De Triomphe (app), Angelo (Vivek G), Charming Star (app), Odysseus (Saqlain), Mila (app), Street Sense (Nazil), King Marco (Saba), Chardikala (Trevor) and Stunning Visual (Merchant) 1-9, 600/34. 2, 7-1/2 and 3/4. Fortunate Son won well while Stunning Visual planted on the starting stalls.