Santissimo lives up to his billing in HPSL Bangalore Summer Derby

P. Shroff-trained Santissimo (S. Saqlain up) won the HPSL Bangalore Summer Derby, the stellar attraction of the races held on Sunday (Aug 25). The winner is owned by Gainsville Stud & Agrl Farm Pvt. Ltd. rep. by Mr. Gautam Lala, Mr. Kishore P. Rungta, Mr. Joydeep Datta Gupta, Mr. Saleem Fazelbhoy & Mr. Achuthan Siddharth.

Saqlain confidently kept his colt handy in third or fourth till the bend before manoeuvring the mount from the outside in the home stretch. Santissimo responded tremendously to the reminders and overtook the leader Excellent Lass in the last 150m to win comfortably.

The results:

1. PRESS REPORTERS TROPHY: INFINITE SPIRIT (Faizan Khan) 1, Sling Shot (Koshi K) 2, Akasi (Arvind K) 3 and Pettes Love (Antony) 4. 1/2, 3/4 and Lnk. 1m, 14.36s. ₹180 (w), 38, 13 and 45 (p), SHP: 46, THP: 100, FP: 696, Q: 298, Trinella: 43,201, Exacta: 45,715. Favourite: Sling Shot. Owner and trainer: Mr. V. Lokanath.

2. TURF AUTHORITIES OF INDIA TROPHY: THE LEADER (Suraj) 1, Desert Goddess (Sandesh) 2, Star Honour (Vinod Shinde) 3 and Balmoral (Akshay K) 4. 1, 5-1/4 and 3/4. 1m, 38.02s. ₹12 (w), 10, 15 and 61 (p), SHP: 33, THP: 133, FP: 62, Q: 43, Trinella: 1,002, Exacta: 2,292. Favourite: The Leader. Owners: Mrs. Rajani & Mr. Rohit Raman. Trainer: Azhar Ali.

3. INDIAN PATTERN COMMITTEE TROPHY (Div. II): PHOENOMENON (Akshay K) 1, Mehra (Darshan) 2, Rembrandt (Antony) 3 and Debonair (Vinod Shinde) 4. Not run: Immortal Beauty. 6-1/4, Hd and Lnk. 1m, 12.19s. ₹15 (w), 10, 14 and 14 (p), SHP: 33, THP: 45, FP: 41, Q: 37, Trinella: 137, Exacta: 1,096. Favourite: Phoenomenon. Owner: M/s. Rapar Galloping Stars LLP rep by Mr. Rajendran. Trainer: S. Dominic.

4. MUMBAI CUP: JOHN WICK (S.J. Moulin) 1, Blue God (Antony) 2, Anadale (L.A. Rozario) 3 and Krystallos (Akshay K) 4. 5-3/4, Nk and 1-1/4. 1m, 23.73s. ₹74 (w), 18, 12 and 29 (p), SHP: 33, THP: 76, FP: 301, Q: 121, Trinella: 5,932, Exacta: 28,148. Favourite: Blue God. Owners: Sarainaga Racing Pvt Ltd, Mr. Kersi H. Vachha & Mrs. P.J. Vazifdar. Trainer: James McKeown.

5. HYDERABAD SALVER: AUGUST (Antony) 1, Constable (G. Vivek) 2, Magnus (Neeraj) 3 and Starkova (S.J. Moulin) 4. 1-1/4, 1/2 and 3-1/2. 1m, 49.51s. ₹95 (w), 23, 15 and 21 (p), SHP: 39, THP: 66, FP: 186, Q: 89, Trinella: 868, Exacta: 19,432. Favourite: Constable. Owners: M/s. Arun Alagappan Racing LLP, Mr. Haider Soomar, Mr. Chandrakanth Kankaria, Mr. Gautam Aggarwal, Mr. Joydeep Datta Gupta & Mr. Rajan Aggarwal. Trainer: Arjun Mangalorkar.

6. COROMANDEL GROMOR B.T.C. ANNIVERSARY CUP: ONCE YOU GO BLACK (S.J. Moulin) 1, Shamrock (Suraj) 2, Yukan (Akshay K) 3 and Iron Clad (Sai Kiran) 4. Not run: All Attractive. 1-1/4, 1-3/4 and 1-1/4. 1m, 23.00s (record time). ₹78 (w), 17, 10 and 13 (p), SHP: 48, THP: 37, FP: 218, Q: 36, Trinella: 412, Exacta: 2,508. Favourite: Shamrock. Owners: Diamond Band Rac Syn Pvt Ltd rep. by Mr. Shiven Surendranath, Mr. Kersi H. Vachha & Sarainaga Racing Pvt Ltd. Trainer: James Mckeown.

7. HPSL BANGALORE SUMMER DERBY: SANTISSIMO (Gusto-Beldon Hill) S. Saqlain 1, Excellent Lass (Excellent Art-Remembrance Of You) Suraj 2, Positano (Arod-Satinette) Akshay K 3 and Victor Hugo (Ampere-Edith Piaf) L.A. Rozario 4. Not run: Duke Of Tuscany. 1, 1 and 4. 2m, 03.58s. ₹28 (w), 16, 13 and 21 (p), SHP: 37, THP: 44, FP: 74, Q: 35, Trinella: 350, Exacta: 16,422. Favourite: Santissimo. Owners: Gainsville Stud & Agrl Farm Pvt Ltd rep. by Mr. Gautam Lala, Mr. Kishore P. Rungta, Mr. Joydeep Datta Gupta, Mr. Saleem Fazelbhoy & Mr. Achuthan Siddharth. Trainer: P. Shroff.

8. INDIAN PATTERN COMMITTEE TROPHY (Div. I): LA MCQUEEN (Antony) 1, Magical Bay (Akshay K) 2, The Gallery Time (Sai Kiran) 3 and Fast Response (Koshi K) 4. Not run: Bold Act. Nose, Nk and 3-1/4. 1m, 12.88s. ₹23 (w), 12, 16 and 14 (p), SHP: 46, THP: 48, FP: 58, Q: 49, Trinella: 170, Exacta: 1,320. Favourite: La Mcqueen. Owner: Mr. Ganesan Subramanian. Trainer: Arjun Mangalorkar.

9. KOLKATA CUP: OWN LEGACY (Shreyas S) 1, Aquamatic (Akshay K) 2, Klimt (Sandesh) 3 and Ardakan (Neeraj) 4. Not run: All Attraction. Lnk, 1-3/4 and Nose. 1m, 25.58s. ₹500 (w), 66, 19 and 31 (p), SHP: 51, THP: 86, FP: 1,782, Q: 1,189, Trinella: 87,216 (carried over), Exacta: 97,369. Favourite: Kallu Sakkare. Owner: Mr. A.C. Muthiah. Trainer: S. Ganapathy.

Jackpot: ₹7,80,439 (carried over); Runner-up: 7,433 (45 tkts.); Treble (i): 260 (27 tkts); (ii): 14,315 (carried over); (iii): 4,494 (eight tkts.).