Santissimo is in great heart

Trainer Pesi Shroff’s classy colt Santissimo, who won the Bangalore Summer Derby in his last start, is in great heart as evidenced by his mock race and morning trials, and should not find it difficult to win the HPSL Pune Derby (Gr. 1), the rich plum of the Pune racing season here on Sunday (Oct. 13) afternoon.

Rails will be announced one hour before the first race.

1. PUNE POLICE COMMISSIONER’S TROPHY (Div. II) (1,200m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46 — 1.30 p.m.: 1. Ariyana Star (8) A. Prakash 59, 2. Escape Velocity (9) Sandesh 58.5, 3. Sentinel (4) Bhawani 56.5, 4. Floyd (3) T.S. Jodha 56, 5. Mirae (6) Saba 56, 6. Toscana (2) N.B. Kuldeep 56, 7. Moonlight Kiss (7) Nazil 55, 8. Ananya (5) Siddharth 53 and 9. Silver Braid (1) Gore 51.5.

1. ARIYANA STAR, 2. ESCAPE VELOCITY, 3. FLOYD

2. PIONEER TROPHY (1,600m), Cl. II, rated 60 to 86 — 2.00: 1. In Thy Light (4) Sandesh 59, 2. Tehani (6) Akshay Kumar 58.5, 3. Bubbly Boy (5) S.J. Sunil 56, 4. El Greco (2) S. Saqlain 55.5, 5. Christophany (7) Antony Raj 53.5, 6. Vincent Van Gogh (3) H.M. Akshay 53.5, 7. Fast Pace (8) Vivek G 52.5 and 8. Flaming Lamborgini (1) V. Bunde 52.5.

1. IN THY LIGHT, 2. TEHANI, 3. EL GRECO

3. PUNE POLICE COMMISSIONER’S TROPHY (Div. I) (1,200m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46 — 2.30: 1. House Of Lords (7) Saba 61.5, 2. Aperol (9) C.S. Jodha 60.5, 3. Pure (4) P. Dhebe 59.5, 4. Galloping Ahead (1) T.S. Jodha 57.5, 5. Lord Eric (6) Akshay Kumar 57.5, 6. Dulari (3) Merchant 55.5, 7. Quicker (8) Bharat 55.5, 8. Tess (5) A. Prakash 55.5 and 9. Maysara (2) Shelar 55.

1. APEROL, 2. PURE, 3. LORD ERIC

4. NOSHIR & DOLLY DHUNJIBHOY SPRINT MILLION (Gr. 3) (1,200m) (Terms), 4-y-o and over — 3.00: 1. Time And Tide (5) Sandesh 59, 2. Magileto (2) Trevor 56, 3. Miss American Pie (6) Parmar 55, 4. Market King (4) Antony Raj 54.5, 5. Cellini (8) V. Bunde 53, 6. Son Of A Gun (1) T.S. Jodha 53, 7. Baby Bazooka (3) Vivek G 51.5 and 8. Snowfall (7) S. Saqlain 51.5.

1. MISS AMERICAN PIE, 2. MARKET KING, 3. TIME AND TIDE

5. HPSL PUNE DERBY (Gr. 1) (2,000m) (Terms), 3-y-o only — 3.30: 1. Dancing Star (3) C.S. Jodha 56, 2. Dash (2) Yash Narredu 56, 3. Inquilab (6) Antony Raj 56, 4. Redefined (7) Akshay Kumar 56, 5. Santissimo (8) Trevor 56, 6. Doctor Dolly (4) Sandesh 54.5, 7. Pyrite (1) A. Prakash 54.5 and 8. Treat (5) Suraj Narredu 54.5.

1. SANTISSIMO, 2. REDEFINED, 3. INQUILAB

6. JIMMY UMRIGAR TROPHY (1,400m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only — 4.15: 1. Bluebird (5) Saqlain 56, 2. Eagle Day (13) Trevor 56, 3. Equalizer (12) Ajinkya 56, 4. Knight Crusader (6) Antony Raj 56, 5. Samson (10) Nazil 56, 6. We Still Believe (14) Gore 56, 7. Aerodynamic (11) S. Kamble 54.5, 8. Ashwa Kangto (4) A. Prakash 54.5, 9. Come September (8) C.S. Jodha 54.5, 10. Memphis (2) Sandesh 54.5, 11. Mumtaz (7) Vivek G Sandesh 54.5, 12. Serengeti (3) Santosh 54.5, 13. Star Impact (9) Yash Narredu 54.5 and 14. Wind Dancer (1) Akshay Kumar 54.5.

1. KNIGHT CRUSADER, 2. MUMTAZ, 3. EAGLE DAY

7. JAYANT M. SHAH & CHAMPAK M. SHAH GOLD TROPHY (2,400m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46 — 4.45: 1. Bugatti (5) Vivek G 59.5, 2. Malakhi (1) Sandesh 58.5, 3. Divine Hope (4) Yash Narredu 58, 4. Galloping Glory (7) Prasad 56.5, 5. Doron (2) Saqlain 55.5, 6. Uzi (3) C.S. Jodha 55.5 and 7. Leo The Lion (6) V. Bunde 50.

1. BUGATTI, 2. DORON, 3. DIVINE HOPE

8. VINAYAK TROPHY (1,400m), Cl. V, 4-y-o and over, rated 1 to 26 — 5. 15: 1. King Marco (7) Nazil 61, 2. Whatsinaname (5) Saqlain 61, 3. Swarovski (8) Bhawani 58.5, 4. Showman (4) Sandesh 58, 5. Elizabeth Regina (1) Aditya 57.5, 6. Operation Finale (9) Prasad 57, 7. She’s A Teaser (2) Ajinkya 57, 8. Sorrento Secret (6) A. Prakash 56.5 and 9. Anoushka (3) Merchant 50.5.

1. WHATSINANAME, 2. SHE’S A TEASER, 3. SORRENTO SECRET

Day’s Best: SANTISSIMO

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Treble: (i) 2, 3 & 4, (ii) 5, 6 & 7.

Tanala: All races.

Super Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.