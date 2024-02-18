GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Santissimo, Chopin and Raise The Stakes catch the eye

February 18, 2024 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - Mumbai:

Santissimo, Chopin and Raise The Stakes caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Feb. 18) morning.

Inner sand:

800m: Vincero (J. Chinoy) 52, 600/39. Moved freely. Ariyana Star (Kiran Naidu) 53, 600/38. Worked well. Ataash (Mosin) 54, 600/39. Easy. Villanelle (Kirtish), Marcus (N. Bhosale) 53, 600/39. Former started three lengths behind and finished three lengths ahead. Scaramanga (T.S. Jodha) 57, 600/42. Easy. Rush (Merchant) 53, 600/40. Moved fluently.

1000m: Democracy (Chouhan) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Moved well. Thundering Phoenix (Santosh), Escape Velocity (H.M. Akshay) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Former was superior. Chopin (Neeraj) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. In good shape. Santissimo (Kirtish) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Responded well. Mazal (T.S. Jodha) 1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Worked well. Mumtaz (J. Chinoy), Fontana (Chouhan) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Former finished two lengths ahead. Flashman (T.S. Jodha) 1-9, 600/40. Moved freely. Gordon Lord Byron (Kirtish), Attaturk (N. Bhosale) 1-10, 800/55, 600/41. Pair moved level freely. Raise The Stakes (Kiran Naidu) 1-6, 800/52, 600/38. Moved attractively. Scorcese (T.S. Jodha) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Pushed in the last part. Seeking Alpha (rb)1-8 800/54, 600/41. Moved freely.

1200m: Vincent Van Gogh (H.M. Akshay) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Urged in the last part. Lazarus (Kirtish) 1-26, 1000/1-11, 800/57, 600/43. Easy. Gangster (T.S. Jodha) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/55, 600/41. Pushed. Cornerstone (app), Brego (T.S. Jodha) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/40. Former finished three lengths ahead.

1400m: Reminiscence (Kirtish) 1-40, 1200/1-25, 1000/1-10, 800/56, 600/42. Worked freely.

