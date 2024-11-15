Santissimo, Chagall, Jade and Dream Alliance catch the eye

Santissimo, Chagall, Jade and Dream Alliance caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Nov. 15) morning.

Sand track:

600m: Equilateral (Bhawani) 40. Easy. Fiorentini (Bhawani) 41. Easy.

800m: 2/y/o Superstar (N. Bhosale) 55, 600/41. Easy. Constable (Vivek G) 56, 600/41. Easy. 2/y/o Renoir (Ajinkya) 55, 600/40. Moved fluently. Jade (N. Bhosale) 49, 600/36. Impressed. Gypsy Soul (app), Escape Velocity (Kamble) 51, 600/37. They moved level freely. Taabiir (S.J. Sunil), Looking Like A Wow (Gore) 50, 600/37. They were pushed and the former finished three lengths ahead. Land Of Plenty (Gore), Blue’s Pride (rb) 53, 600/38. Former finished a distance ahead. 2/y/os Crimson Pirate (Nazil), Zacharias (Ajinkya) 52, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely. Odysseus (N. Bhosale), Ataturk (Vivek G) 52, 600/39. Former ended three lengths in front. We Will Still Believe (Gore), Secret To Success (Zameer) 54, 600/40. Pair moved together freely. Mariella (P. Vinod) 53, 600/39. Moved freely.

1000m: Alexandros (Ajinkya), Angelo (Nazil) 1-5, 800/50, 600/38. Former was two lengths superior. 2/y/os Surrealist (Nazil), Kissed By The Sea (Ajinkya) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Both moved neck and neck freely. 2/y/os Matisse (N. Bhosale), Oliver (Vivek G) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. They moved level freely. Amadeo (Santosh) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Responded well. Anaira (Prasad) 1-5, 800/50, 600/37. Worked well. Taimur (Bhawani) 1-6, 600/39. Worked freely. Eloquent (app), Rambler (P. Vinod) 1-4, 800/50, 600/37. Former finished three lengths ahead.

1200m: Arkadian (Vivek G) 1-25, 800/54, 600/40. Moved freely. Psychic Star (Vivek G), Vincero (N. Bhosale) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Former made up four lengths and finished level. Lazarus (Ajinkya), Cordelia (Nazil) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/52, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely. Golden Glow (Mansoor), Dexa (Hamir) 1-20, 1000/1-5, 800/50, 600/38. Both moved impressively. 2/y/os King’s Gambit (Vivek G), Semurg (N. Bhosale) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Pair moved together freely. Dream Alliance (Hamir), Endurance (Mansoor) 1-18, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Former started six lengths behind and easily finished level. Jendayi (Nazil), Christofle (Ajinkya) 1-22, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/40. They moved together freely. Mother’s Grace (Nirmal) 1-20, 800/51, 600/38. Responded well.

1400m: Santissimo (Vivek G), Chagall (N. Bhosale) 1-32, 1200/1-18, 1000/1-3, 800/49, 600/37. Former started three lengths behind and finished level. Seeking Alpha (Nazil), The Panther (Ajinkya) 1-35, 1200/1-20, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Former finished four lengths ahead. Willy Wonkaa (app) 1-40, 600/43. Moved freely.

Race track:

600m: Continental Drift (C.S. Jodha), 2/y/o Rafael (S. Kamble) 37. Pair level.

800m: 2/y/o Sovereign King (Santosh) 49, 600/36. Worked well.

1000m: 2/y/o Amaze And Inspire (S. Kamble), Oishika (Nirmal) and 2/y/o Enchanting (app) 1-7, 600/37. Trio moved together freely.

Gate practice noted on the sand track.

1000m: Democracy (N. Bhosale) 1-4, 800/49, 600/37. Worked well. Picasso (app), Celestial (Vivek G) 1-3, 800/48, 600/37. Pair urged and finished level. 2/y/o Merlet (Nazil), Zarkan (Ajinkya) 1-3, 800/48, 600/37. Former finished six lengths ahead. 2/y/os Bezalel (app), Arod/Southern Sky (Bhawani) and Star Pride (rb) 1-12, 800/56, 600/43. They were easy. 2/y/os Nyanza (app), Fynbos (app) 1-7, 800/51, 600/38. Pair jumped out well and finished level. Credence (P. Vinod), 2/y/o Giant Gold (app) 1-5, 800/50, 600/38. Former was three lengths superior. Giorgio (rb), Bluebird (N. Bhosale) 1-6, 800/50, 600/37. They took a level jump and moved freely.

