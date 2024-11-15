ADVERTISEMENT

Santissimo, Chagall, Jade and Dream Alliance catch the eye

Updated - November 15, 2024 05:42 pm IST - Pune

Racing Correspondent

Santissimo, Chagall, Jade and Dream Alliance caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Nov. 15) morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sand track:

600m: Equilateral (Bhawani) 40. Easy. Fiorentini (Bhawani) 41. Easy.

ADVERTISEMENT

800m: 2/y/o Superstar (N. Bhosale) 55, 600/41. Easy. Constable (Vivek G) 56, 600/41. Easy. 2/y/o Renoir (Ajinkya) 55, 600/40. Moved fluently. Jade (N. Bhosale) 49, 600/36. Impressed. Gypsy Soul (app), Escape Velocity (Kamble) 51, 600/37. They moved level freely. Taabiir (S.J. Sunil), Looking Like A Wow (Gore) 50, 600/37. They were pushed and the former finished three lengths ahead. Land Of Plenty (Gore), Blue’s Pride (rb) 53, 600/38. Former finished a distance ahead. 2/y/os Crimson Pirate (Nazil), Zacharias (Ajinkya) 52, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely. Odysseus (N. Bhosale), Ataturk (Vivek G) 52, 600/39. Former ended three lengths in front. We Will Still Believe (Gore), Secret To Success (Zameer) 54, 600/40. Pair moved together freely. Mariella (P. Vinod) 53, 600/39. Moved freely.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

1000m: Alexandros (Ajinkya), Angelo (Nazil) 1-5, 800/50, 600/38. Former was two lengths superior. 2/y/os Surrealist (Nazil), Kissed By The Sea (Ajinkya) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Both moved neck and neck freely. 2/y/os Matisse (N. Bhosale), Oliver (Vivek G) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. They moved level freely. Amadeo (Santosh) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Responded well. Anaira (Prasad) 1-5, 800/50, 600/37. Worked well. Taimur (Bhawani) 1-6, 600/39. Worked freely. Eloquent (app), Rambler (P. Vinod) 1-4, 800/50, 600/37. Former finished three lengths ahead.

1200m: Arkadian (Vivek G) 1-25, 800/54, 600/40. Moved freely. Psychic Star (Vivek G), Vincero (N. Bhosale) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Former made up four lengths and finished level. Lazarus (Ajinkya), Cordelia (Nazil) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/52, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely. Golden Glow (Mansoor), Dexa (Hamir) 1-20, 1000/1-5, 800/50, 600/38. Both moved impressively. 2/y/os King’s Gambit (Vivek G), Semurg (N. Bhosale) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Pair moved together freely. Dream Alliance (Hamir), Endurance (Mansoor) 1-18, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Former started six lengths behind and easily finished level. Jendayi (Nazil), Christofle (Ajinkya) 1-22, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/40. They moved together freely. Mother’s Grace (Nirmal) 1-20, 800/51, 600/38. Responded well.

ADVERTISEMENT

1400m: Santissimo (Vivek G), Chagall (N. Bhosale) 1-32, 1200/1-18, 1000/1-3, 800/49, 600/37. Former started three lengths behind and finished level. Seeking Alpha (Nazil), The Panther (Ajinkya) 1-35, 1200/1-20, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Former finished four lengths ahead. Willy Wonkaa (app) 1-40, 600/43. Moved freely.

Race track:

600m: Continental Drift (C.S. Jodha), 2/y/o Rafael (S. Kamble) 37. Pair level.

ADVERTISEMENT

800m: 2/y/o Sovereign King (Santosh) 49, 600/36. Worked well.

1000m: 2/y/o Amaze And Inspire (S. Kamble), Oishika (Nirmal) and 2/y/o Enchanting (app) 1-7, 600/37. Trio moved together freely.

Gate practice noted on the sand track.

1000m: Democracy (N. Bhosale) 1-4, 800/49, 600/37. Worked well. Picasso (app), Celestial (Vivek G) 1-3, 800/48, 600/37. Pair urged and finished level. 2/y/o Merlet (Nazil), Zarkan (Ajinkya) 1-3, 800/48, 600/37. Former finished six lengths ahead. 2/y/os Bezalel (app), Arod/Southern Sky (Bhawani) and Star Pride (rb) 1-12, 800/56, 600/43. They were easy. 2/y/os Nyanza (app), Fynbos (app) 1-7, 800/51, 600/38. Pair jumped out well and finished level. Credence (P. Vinod), 2/y/o Giant Gold (app) 1-5, 800/50, 600/38. Former was three lengths superior. Giorgio (rb), Bluebird (N. Bhosale) 1-6, 800/50, 600/37. They took a level jump and moved freely.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

horse racing

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US