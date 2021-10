Sandman shines

Pune:

15 October 2021 17:42 IST

Sandman shone when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Oct. 15) morning.

Sand track:

600m: Empower (T.S. Jodha), Winstar (P. Shinde) 41. Pair easy.

800m: Perfect Perfecto (rb) 51, 600/38. Moved well. Chieftain (T.S. Jodha) 57, 600/42. Easy. Ciplad (rb) 50.5, 600/37. Moved well. Flying Visit (Mansoor) 53, 600/40. Moved freely. Magical Rays (rb) 51.5, 600/38.5. Pushed. Tale Event (rb), 4/y/o Arazan/Avec Pleasure (rb) 54, 600/40. Pair urged and ended level. Winter (P. Shinde), Seminole (T.S. Jodha) 55, 600/40. Pair ended level. Treasure Gold (Late Iron Throne) (T.S. Jodha) 54, 600/40. Moved fluently.

1000m: Multistarrer (Raghuveer), Princess Of Naples (Shelar) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Former started four lengths behind and easily finished two lengths aheads. Latter was pushed.

1200m: Remy Red (J. Chinoy) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 600/40. Urged. Sandman (P. Vinod) 1-19, 1000/1-5, 800/51.5, 600/39. Impressed. Faranoush (Nadeem) 1-25, 600/41. Moved freely.