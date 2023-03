Sandman and Queen’s Pride show out

March 03, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - MUMBAI:

Sandman and Queen’s Pride showed out when the horses were exercised here on Friday (March 3) morning.

Inner sand:

800m: Maysara (rb) 51, 600/38. Moved well.

1000m: Mirae (Aniket) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Moved freely. Euphoric (T.S. Jodha), Beejay (Gagandeep) 1-9, 800/55, 600/41. Former was two lengths superior. Sandman (V. Bunde) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Moved attractively. Ariyana Star (rb) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Moved well. Queen’s Pride (T.S. Jodha) 1-7, 800/52, 600/38. Moved impressively. Brave Beauty (Nazil) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Worked well. Divine Thoughts (app) 1-9, 800/56, 600/41. Pressed.

1200m: Axlrod (Zervan) 1-26, 600/41. Moved fluently.