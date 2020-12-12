Sanctuary Cove, Grand Royal, Copper Queen, Apalis and Gods Plan excel

Sanctuary Cove, Grand Royal, Copper Queen, Apalis and Gods Plan excelled when the horses were exercised here this morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Star Caliber (rb) 43.5. Urged. Rum Runner (rb) 43.5. Easy. Lady Blazer (rb) 42.5. In fine shape. Thomas Hardy (Shahar Babu) 42.5. Unextended. Senora Bianca (M. Bhaskar), Princess Sasha (Shahar Babu) 42. Former better. Big Treasure (P. Sai Kumar) 44.5. Chalouchi Girl (rb) 42. Fully extended.

800m: Supreme Commander (rb) 58.5, 600/41.5. Pushed in the last part. Full Bloom (Rajendra Singh) 55, 600/40. Moved impressively. Fun Lover (App) 53, 600/40. Looks fit and well. Priceless Ruler (rb) 55.5, 600/39.5. In fine trim. Queen Justitia (M. Carim) 56.5, 600/43.5. In good shape. Star Proof (Kabdhar), Knight Envied (Brisson), Amendment (Shahar Babu) 58, 600/43. They finished in the same order. Abilitare (rb), Bolivia (rb) 55.5, 600/40.5. A fit pair. Sir Baffert (rb), Hope And Glory (rb) 57.5, 600/42. Former finished half a length in front. Successor (P. Vinod) 58, 600/42. Moved on tight reins. Royal Pearl (Brisson) 58, 600/44. Fit for the fray. Bernardini (Umesh), Wakeful (Farhan) 56.5, 600/42.5. Former easily finished two lengths ahead. Annexed (Brisson), Emelda (Ross) 59.5, 600/44.5. Butterfly (Umesh) 56. 600/42. Moved on the bit. Pappa Rich (M. Carim) 55.5, 600/42.5. Impressed. Perfect Support (rb) 58.5, 600/43.5. Pushed.

1000m: Palace Music (rb) 1-9.5, 800/56.5, 600/43.5. Stretched out well. Heart Of Gold (rb) 1-15, 800/59.5, 600/45. Easy. Salvo (P. Sai Kumar) 1-12.5, 800/58.5, 600/44.5. Well in hand. Brilliant Script (rb) 1-11.5, 800/56.5, 600/43.5. Shaped well. Exotique (Umesh) 1-11.5, 800/57.5, 600/43.5. Hard held. Miss Pareil (P. Sai Kumar) 1-9, 800/55.5, 600/41.5. Pleased. Glorious Symphony (A.M. Alam), Thunder Run (rb) 1-14.5, 800/59.5, 600/44.5. Former finished well ahead. Masterpiece (Brisson), a 2-y-o (Planetaire - Ruby Queen) (Ross) 1-15, 800/57.5, 600/ 43.5. They are in fine condition. Sanctuary Cove (Kamigallu) 1-3.5, 800/53, 600/39. Moved attractively. Star Templar (App), Tudor Treasure (Rajendra Singh) 1-9.5, 800/54.5, 600/39. They put up a pleasing display. Incredible Star (P. Sai Kumar) 1-10.5, 800/57.5, 600/43.5. Maintains form. Grand Royal (App) 1-10, 800/55, 600/40. Responded well to the urgings. Zarriya (rb) 1-11.5, 800/59, 600/45.5. Easy. Copper Queen (Rajendra Singh) 1-11.5, 800/55.5, 600/41. A fine display. Apalis (App) 1-10.5, 800/53.5, 600/38.5. Moved fluently. Short Skirt Flirt (rb) 1-9.5, 800/56.5, 600/44. Eased up in the last part.

1200m: Gods Plan (M. Bhaskar) 1-21.5, 1000/1-7.5, 800/54.5, 600/40.5. In pink of condition.