Sanctuary Cove and Johnny Bravo may fight it out

CHENNAI:

08 March 2020 07:34 IST

Sanctuary Cove and Johnny Bravo may fight out the finish in the Guindy Grand Prix (1,600m), the chief event of the races to be held here on Sunday (March 8).

1. BOURBON PLATE (Div.I), (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only (Terms), 2-15: p.m.: 1. Blue Patent (5) Fahan 56, 2. Lord Glitters (6) B. Nikhil 56, 3. Autumn Shower (9) Jagadeesh 54.5, 4. Carnoustie (8) K. Mukesh Kumar 54.5, 5. Emile (1) Nakhat Singh 54.5, 6. Epistoiary (4) Anthony Raj 54.5, 7. Europa Star (3) Trevor 54.5, 8. Fakhrunisa (2) I. Chisty 54.5 and 9. Full Of Surprise (7) Gaddam 54.5.

1. CARNOUSTIE, 2. EMILE, 3. EUROPA STAR.

2. BOURBON KING PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only (Terms), 2-45: 1. King Horof (1) Zervan 56, 2. Majestic Wind (3) Gaddam 56, 3. Moment Of Life (4) Anthony Raj 56, 4. Sichuan (5) B. Nikhil 56, 5. Icy River (6) Jagadeesh 54.5, 6. One Lucky Girl (8) Trevor 54.5, 7. Protea (9) Brisson 54.5, 8. Regal Tuara (2) Md. Asif Khan 54.5 and 9. Romantic Bay (7) Shahar Babu 54.5.

1. REGAL TIARA, 2. KING HOROF, 3. ICY RIVER.

3. ECLIPSE PLATE (1,800m), rated 20 to 45, 3-15: 1. Regal Tribute (2) Chetan Gowda 61, 2. Agnes(6) B. Nikhil 59.5, 3. Big Treasure (1) P. Sai Kumar 59, 4. Sifan (4) Anthony Raj 59, 5. Dean's Grey (3) M. Carim 55.5 and 6. Naattamai (5) Gaddam 50.

1. BIG TREASURE, 2. SIFAN.

4. TUDOR JET PLATE (1,000m), rated 40 to 65, 3-45: 1. Lord Ascot (5) Chetan Gowda 60.5, 2. Lady Elise (6) Ad. Asif Khan 60, 3. Kings Show (1) Trevor 59.5, 4. Rush More (9) Jagadeesh 58, 5. Fiat Justitia (7) Anthony Raj 57, 6. Perfect Princess (4) Janardhan P 55.5, 7. Song Of Glory (3) I. Chisty 54, 8. Magnificent Star (2) A.M. Alam 53.5, 9. Pappa Rich (10) Azfar Syeed 52.5, 10. Priceless Treasure (11) Nakhat Singh 52, 11. Country's Grace (8) Gaddam 51.5 and Star Waves (12) Brisson 50.

1. KINGS SHOW, 2. SONG OF GLORY, 3. LADY ELISE.

5. GUINDY GRAND PRIX (1,600m), 3-y-o only (Terms), 4-15: 1. Beethovan (6) I. Chisty 54.5, 2. Star Templar (1) Nakhat Singh 54.5, 3. Victory Walk (2) K. Mukesh Kumar 54.5, 4. Sanctuary Cove (3) Zervan 53, 5. Johnny Bravo (5) Trevor 51.5 and 6. Supreme Excelsior (4) P. Ajeeth Kumar 51.5.

1. SANCTUARY COVE, 2. JOHNNY BRAVO.

6. M.CT.M. CHIDAMBARAM CHETTIAR MEMORIAL CUP (1,200m), rated 80 and above 4-45: 1. Chief Of Command (9) Chetan Gowda 60, 2. Tudor Treasure (4) P. Ajeeth Kumar 60, 3. Never Again (1) P. Sai Kumar 58, 4. Good Fortune (2) Gaddam 57.5, 5. Golden Fortune (5) Jagadeesh 55.5, 6. King T'Chala (3) Azfar Syeed 55.5, 7. Kingoftheworld (6) Anthony Raj 54.5, 8. Bora Bora (8) K. Mukesh Kumar 54, 9. Rutbedaar (7) Zervan 53.5 and 10. Oscars Thunder (10) Trevor 53.

1. RUTBEDAAR, 2. OSCARS THUNDER, 3. KING T'CHALA.

7. T. NAGAR PLATE (1,400m), rated 0 to 25 (run and not won or placed 2nd, 3rd or 4th since Friday 18, October 2019), 5-15: 1. Mudita (9) B. Nikhil 62.5, 2. Sabihaa (7) Indrajeet Kumar 62.5, 3. Hebe (4) M. Carim 61.5, 4. Country's Glory (2) Gaddam 59.5, 5. Nicole (8) Farhan 59.5, 6. Active (3) P. Ajeeth Kumar 58, 7. Druid's Wonder (10) Md. Asif Khan 58, 8. Be My Star (1) Azfar Syeed 57, 9. Be My Glory (6) Anthony Raj 55.5 and 10. Balahak (5) Shahar Babu 50.

1. ACTIVE, 2. MUDITA, 3. BALAHAK.

Jkt: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7; Mini Jkt: 4, 5, 6 & 7; Tr (i): 2, 3 & 4; (ii): 5, 6 & 7.