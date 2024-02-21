Samurai Blue, Despacito, Forest Lake and Jack Richer please

February 21, 2024 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Samurai Blue, Despacito, Forest Lake and Jack Richer pleased when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (Feb. 21).

Outer sand:

800m: Vivaldi (Hindu Singh) 57.5, 600/43.5. Moved well. Fun Storm (Bharat Mal) 46.5. Easy. Straordinario (Hindu Singh), Only Dreams (rb) 58.5, 600/43.5. Former extended and finished four lengths in front.

1000m: Tycoonist (Hindu Singh), Acantha (rb) 1-14, 800/1-0, 600/47. Former who maintains form finished two lengths in front. Young Heart (rb), Aletta (Hindu Singh) 1-14.5, 800/1-0, 600/46.5. They moved freely. Go For The Moon (Hindu Singh), Mahlagha (rb) 1-14, 800/1-2.5, 600/47.5. They were easy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Inner sand:

800m: Dear Lady (Jitendra Singh) 56.5, 600/40.5. Strode out well. Moriko (rb), Zebula (R. Gochhi) 1-2.5, 600/47.5. They were easy and level. A 3-y-o (Ivory Touch - Night of Stars) (rb), a 3-y-o (Smuggler’s Cove - Another Chance) (Farhan Alam) 1-1.5, 600/47.5. They moved freely.

1000m: Dark Son (Ram Nandan), Wind Symbol (A.S. Peter) 1-11.5, 800/58, 600/44. They are in fine trim. Despacito (Jitendra Singh), Forest Lake (A.M. Tograllu) 1-7, 800/54.5, 600/42. They impressed. Jack Richer (Jitendra Singh) 1-9.5, 800/56, 600/42,5, Moved well. Ancourage (rb) 1-13.5, 800/59.5, 600/45.5. Eased up. Desert Force (Farhan Alam), Blue Sapphire (rb) 1-10, 800/57.5, 600/42.5. Former moved better. Miss Mustang (Shah Alam), Showmanship (rb) 1-16, 800/1-2, 600/46. Former was urged and finished four lengths ahead.

1200m: Happiness (Ram Nandan), a 3-y-o (Saamidd - Glebe Queen) (A.S. Peter) 1-29, 1000/1-12, 800/57.5, 600/43.5. Former was handy, while the latter was urged to finish level. Samurai Blue (Hindu Singh) 1-21, 1000/1-8,5, 800/57, 600/44.5. Pleased.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.