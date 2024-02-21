GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Samurai Blue, Despacito, Forest Lake and Jack Richer please

February 21, 2024 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Samurai Blue, Despacito, Forest Lake and Jack Richer pleased when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (Feb. 21).

Outer sand:

800m: Vivaldi (Hindu Singh) 57.5, 600/43.5. Moved well. Fun Storm (Bharat Mal) 46.5. Easy. Straordinario (Hindu Singh), Only Dreams (rb) 58.5, 600/43.5. Former extended and finished four lengths in front.

1000m: Tycoonist (Hindu Singh), Acantha (rb) 1-14, 800/1-0, 600/47. Former who maintains form finished two lengths in front. Young Heart (rb), Aletta (Hindu Singh) 1-14.5, 800/1-0, 600/46.5. They moved freely. Go For The Moon (Hindu Singh), Mahlagha (rb) 1-14, 800/1-2.5, 600/47.5. They were easy.

Inner sand:

800m: Dear Lady (Jitendra Singh) 56.5, 600/40.5. Strode out well. Moriko (rb), Zebula (R. Gochhi) 1-2.5, 600/47.5. They were easy and level. A 3-y-o (Ivory Touch - Night of Stars) (rb), a 3-y-o (Smuggler’s Cove - Another Chance) (Farhan Alam) 1-1.5, 600/47.5. They moved freely.

1000m: Dark Son (Ram Nandan), Wind Symbol (A.S. Peter) 1-11.5, 800/58, 600/44. They are in fine trim. Despacito (Jitendra Singh), Forest Lake (A.M. Tograllu) 1-7, 800/54.5, 600/42. They impressed. Jack Richer (Jitendra Singh) 1-9.5, 800/56, 600/42,5, Moved well. Ancourage (rb) 1-13.5, 800/59.5, 600/45.5. Eased up. Desert Force (Farhan Alam), Blue Sapphire (rb) 1-10, 800/57.5, 600/42.5. Former moved better. Miss Mustang (Shah Alam), Showmanship (rb) 1-16, 800/1-2, 600/46. Former was urged and finished four lengths ahead.

1200m: Happiness (Ram Nandan), a 3-y-o (Saamidd - Glebe Queen) (A.S. Peter) 1-29, 1000/1-12, 800/57.5, 600/43.5. Former was handy, while the latter was urged to finish level. Samurai Blue (Hindu Singh) 1-21, 1000/1-8,5, 800/57, 600/44.5. Pleased.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.