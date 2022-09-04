Salento wins Race2win.com Deccan Colts Championship Stakes

September 04, 2022 20:03 IST

Trainer Arjun Manglorkar’s Salento, ridden by Antony Raj S, won the Race2win.com Deccan Colts Championship Stakes, the main attraction of Sunday’s (Sept. 4) races here. The winner is owned by M/s. Arun Alagappan Racing LLP, M/s. Rapar’s Galloping Stars LLP, Mr. Joydeep Datta Gupta & Mr. Rajan Aggarwal.

In the fourth race, jockey-turned-trainer Nilesh Rawal saddled the first winner of his training career through Bedford.

Antony Raj kept Salento calmly in sixth position till the bend and as they came into the straight, he manoeuvred his way to take charge and snatched the verdict from Ashoka. This son of Speaking Of Which helped Manglorkar complete a hat-trick of Colts Championship. His previous winners were Impavid (2019) and Kensington (2021).

1. HUSSAIN SAGAR CUP (1,400m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): QUALITY WARRIOR (B.R. Kumar) 1, The Akhanda (Ashad Asbar) 2, Philanthropist (Kiran Naidu) 3 and 4. Sweet Meloy (Surya Prakash) 4. 3-1/4, 4-3/4 and 1. 1m, 27.83s. ₹60 (w), 14, 10 and 13 (p). SHP: 62, THP: 33, SHW: 18 and 10, FP: 180, Q: 29, Tanala: 530. Favourite: The Akhanda. Owners: Mr. L.D’Silva, Mr. Syed Nawaz Hussain, Mr. E. Anoop Kumar Reddy, Mr. Abhimanyu Vinod Sigtia, Mrs. Nirupama Chodagam. Trainer: L. D’Silva.

Note: Royal Pal (Gaurav Singh up) reared up awkwardly soon after the start and did not jump out of the gates.

2. MOUNT PLEASANT PLATE (Div. I) (1,200m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only (Cat. II): THE THUNDER (Ashad Asbar) 1, Wind Sprite (Afroz Khan) 2, Sergeant Reckless (Kiran Naidu) 3 and City Cruise (Nakhat Singh) 4. Not run: Palladium. 1-1/2, 3/4 and 1. 1m, 14.93s. ₹13 (w), 10, 17 and 13 (p). SHP: 43, THP: 44, SHW: 11 and 43, FP: 60, Q: 56, Tanala: 145. Favourite: The Thunder. Owner: Mr. B.E. Vasanth Kumar. Trainer: M. Srinivas Reddy.

3. HYDERABAD CITY POLICE COMMISSIONER’S CUP (Div. II) (1,200m), rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II): FULL VOLUME (Suraj Narredu) 1, Amyra (Santosh Raj) 2, Top In Class (Kuldeep Singh) 3 and Makhtoob (C.S. Jodha) 4. 1m, 13.35s. ₹27 (w), 12, 22 and 19 (p). SHP: 59, THP: 45, SHW: 19 and 35, FP: 157, Q: 114, Tanala: 1,530. Favourite: N R I Touch. Owner: Mr. Teja Gollapudi. Trainer: Laxman Singh.

4. MAHABUBNAGAR PLATE (1,200m), 5-y-o & upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): BEDFORD (Santosh Raj) 1, Linewiler (Kiran Naidu) 2, N R I Blue (Koushik) 3 and Theo’s Choice (P. Sai Kumar) 4. 5, 2 and 3/4. 1m, 13.81s. ₹130 (w), 29, 19 and 97 (p). SHP: 116, THP: 187, SHW: 54 and 27, FP: 1,764, Q: 1,303, Tanala: 25,998. Favourite: Star Racer. Owners: Mr. Teegala Vijender Reddy & Mr. Narendra Vithaldas Shah. Trainer: N. Rawal.

5. HYDERABAD CITY POLICE COMMISSIONER’S CUP (Div. I) (1,200m), 5-y-o & upward, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II): RED SNAPER (Afroz Khan) 1, N R I Sun (Koushik) 2, Mark My Day (Nakhat Singh) 3 and Four One Four (Akshay Kumar) 4. 3/4, 3/4 and 2. 1m, 14.02s. ₹166 (w), 18, 25 and 13 (p). SHP: 70, THP: 68, SHW: 43 and 48, FP: 2,303, Q: 919, Tanala: 5,018. Favourite: Mark My Day. Owners: Ms. Meka Ahalya & Mrs. Rajini Meka. Trainer: L. D’Silva.

6. RACE2WIN.COM DECCAN COLTS CHAMPIONSHIP STAKES (Gr. III) (1,600m), (Terms) Colts & Geldings: SALENTO (Speaking Of Which-Peninsula) (Antony Raj S) 1, Ashoka (Gusto-Epsilon Orionis) (P. Trevor) 2, Ahead Of My Time (A. Sandesh) 3 and Ashwa Yudhvir (Ampere-Je Suis) (Suraj Narredu) 4. 1/2, 3 and 2-1/4. 1m, 38.83s. ₹88 (w), 23, 13 and 14 (p). SHP: 40, THP: 59, SHW: 46 and 17, FP: 342, Q: 179, Tanala: 1,414. Favourite: Ahead Of My Time. Owners: M/s. Arun Alagappan Racing LLP, M/s. Rapar’s Galloping Stars LLP., Mr. Joydeep Datta Gupta & Mr. Rajan Agarwal. Trainer: Arjun Manglorkar.

7. MOUNT PLEASANT PLATE (Div. II) (1,200m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only (Cat. II): STRAUSS (Suraj Narredu) 1, Dyanoosh (B.R. Kumar) 2, Temptations (Ajeeth Kumar) 3 and Avancia (A.A. Vikrant) 4. Not run: True Marshal. 2-1/4, 2 and 2. 1m, 14.13s. ₹14 (w), 12, 16 and 15 (p). SHP: 37, THP: 42, SHW: 11 and 37, FP: 54, Q: 56, Tanala: 108. Favourite: Strauss. Owner: Miss. Ameeta Mehra. Trainer: K.S.V. Prasad Raju.

Jackpot: 70%: ₹2,59,477 (2 tkts.) & 30%: 74, 136 (3 tkts.).

Mini Jackpot: (i) 16, 536 ( 4 tkts.), (ii) 43,607 (2 tkts.).

Treble : (i) 887 (80 tkts.), (ii) 3,603 (35 tkts.).