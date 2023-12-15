Salento tipped to deliver in Smt. Gayatri Devi Memorial Cup

December 15, 2023 12:30 am | Updated December 14, 2023 07:29 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Arjun Mongalorkar’s ward Salento has an edge over his rivals in the Smt. Gayatri Devi Memorial Cup (1,600m), the feature event of the races to be held here on Friday (Dec. 15).

1. PHOENIX OF SPAIN HANDICAP (1,200m), rated 00 to 25, 1-45 p.m.: 1. Fine Promise (3) S. Imran 60, 2. Royal Supremacy (1) P. Sai Kumar 59.5, 3. Paris O’Connor (10) A.S. Peter 59, 4. Raffinato (4) Hindu Singh 58.5, 5. Stolen Glance (7) G. Vivek 56.5, 5. Marshall (6) K.V. Baskar 56, 7. Sacre Couer (11) Koshi Kumar 55.5, 8. Mr Mozart (6) Ram Nandan 54.5, 9. Blue Sapphire (9) Manikandan 53.5, 10. Stillwater (12) Farhan Alam 53.5, 11. Kundavai (2) P. Surya 52.5 and 12. Ocean Love (8) L.A. Rozario 52.5.

1. SACRE COUER, 2. ROYAL SUPREMACY, 3. MR MOZART

2. SUPREMACY HANDICAP (Div. I), (1,100m), rated 20 to 45, (0 to 19) eligible, 2-15: 1. Fiat Justitia (5) A.S. Peter 61, 2. Happiness (3) Inayat 59.5, 3. Sinatra (8) Ram Nandan 59.5, 4. Armoury (6) P. Siddaraju 58.5, 5. Danny’s Girl (7) S.J. Moulin 58.5, 6. Shaas Comrade (4) L.A. Rozario 57.5, 7. Relic Warrior (9) Yash Narredu 55.5, 8. Presto Power (1) Koshi Kumar 55 and 9. War Emblem (2) Farhan Alam 53.

ADVERTISEMENT

1. RELIC WARRIOR, 2. HAPPINESS, 3. ARMOURY

3. SUPREMACY HANDICAP (Div. II), (1,100m), rated 20 to 45 (0 to 19) eligible, 2-45: 1. Preakness (2) S. Imran 60, 2. Kings Show (3) N. Murugan 56, 3. Seeking The Stars (4) P. Trevor 55, 4. Young Heart (7) Hindu Singh 55, 5. Autumn Shower (8) Koshi Kumar 54.5, 6. Mayflower (6) G. Vivek 54, 7. Be Calm (5) Ram Nandan 53 and 8. Chaposa Springs (1) P. Vikram 51.5.

1. SEEKING THE STARS, 2. MAYFLOWER, 3. PREAKNESS

4. ISLA BONITA HANDICAP (1,400m), rated 20 to 45 (0 to 19) eligible, 3-15: 1. Empress Royal (3) Manikandan 60, 2. Choice (1) Ram Nandan 57.5, 3. Windsor Walk (7) Koshi Kumar 56.5, 4. Ruling Star (8) Yash Narredu 54.5, 5. Grace (4) Hindu Singh 53.5, 6. Ugly Truth (9) Shyam Kumar 53, 7. Sunche Dreams (5) Farhan Alam 52.5, 8. Kallania (2) P. Sai Kumar 51.5 and 9. Royal Nobility (6) Farid Ansari 51.5.

1. RULING STAR, 2. GRACE, 3. KALLANIA

5. SMT GAYATRI DEVI MEMORIAL CUP (1,600m), rated 80 & above (60 to 79 eligible), outstation horses are eligible, 3-45: 1. Priceless Gold (6) Yash Narredu 62, 2. Once You Go Black (2) S.J. Moulin 61, 3. De Villiers (8) P. Trevor 59, 4. Legendary Striker (5) Hindu Singh 57.5, 5. Glorious Grace (10) Inayat 56, 6. Salento (4) Antony Raj 56, 7. Rubirosa (7) P. Sai Kumar 55, 8. Cold Pursuit (3) L.A. Rozario 52, 9. Forever (1) G. Vivek 51.5 and 10. Trevalius (9) Neeraj 50.

1. SALENTO, 2. DE VILLIERS, 3. ONCE YOU GO BLACK

6. RIBCHESTER HANDICAP (1,200m), rated 60 to 85 (40 to 59 eligible), outstation horses are eligible, 4-15: 1. Gods Plan (8) Koshi Kumar 60, 2. Priceless Ruler (2) Farhan Alam 58.5, 3. Emelda (6) A.M. Tograllu 57, 4. Wind Symbol (1) A.S. Peter 57, 5. Constant Variable (11) L.A. Rozario 55.5, 6. Montelena (3) P. Trevor 55, 7. Angel Heart (4) Ram Nandan 54.5, 8. Fun Storm (10) Hindu Singh 54.5, 9. Gutsy (—) (—) 54, 10. Race For The Stars (5) P. Sai Kumar 53.5 and 11. Timeless Romance (9) Farid Ansari 53.

1. MONTELENA, 2. GODS PLAN, 3. TIMELESS ROMANCE

7. INDIAN HAVEN HANDICAP (1,200m), rated 40 to 65 (20 to 39 eligible), 4-45: 1. Royal Icon (5) P. Sai Kumar 60, 2. Opus One (4) P. Trevor 58.5, 3. Bertha (12) Yash Narredu 57.5, 4. Greenwich (7) Antony Raj 57.5, 5. Cartel (8) Ram Nandan 56.5, 6. Supreme Grandeur (11) Farid Ansari 56.5, 7. Romualdo (2) A.S. Peter 56, 8. Senora Bianca (3) Koshi Kumar 55.5, 9. Rhiannon (6) G. Vivek 55, 10. Yazh (1) Hindu Singh 55, 11. Groovin (10) L.A. Rozario 54 and 12. Sheer Rocks (9) Inayat 54.

1. BERTHA, 2. SHEER ROCKS, 3. OPUS ONE

Jkt: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7; Mini Jkt: 4, 5, 6 & 7; Tr (i): 2, 3 & 4; (ii): 5, 6 & 7.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.