Salento, Sucre, Once You Go Black, Dragon’s Gold and Arrowette shine

BENGALURU:
October 22, 2022 19:31 IST

Salento, Sucre, Once You Go Black, Dragon’s Gold and Arrowette shone when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Oct. 22).

Inner sand:

600m: Kensington Court (rb) 39.5. Moved well.

1000m: Golden Guest (Indrajeet) 1-8, 600/39. Pleased. Prince Abir (Vivek) 1-7.5, 600/39.5. In fine condition. Thunderstruck (Tauseef) 1-10.5, 600/39.5. Strode out well.

1400m: Four Wheel Drive (Mark) 1-39, 1,200/1-23, 1,000/1-8, 600/39. Moved impressively. Fortunatus (rb) 1-36, 1,200/1-22.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/40.5. Moved well.

Outer sand:

600m: The Omega Man (B. Nayak) 43.5. Moved on the bit. Silent Trigger (Prabhakaran) 44.5. Easy. Country’s Jewel (Prabhakaran), Quevega (Naveen K) 44.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Czar (Hasib A), Never Give In (S. John) 43.5. They are in fine trim. Burning Arrow (Naveen K) 45. Moved freely. Moving Ahead (Tauseef) 45.5. Easy. Rudram (Nazerul) 45.5. Fit for the fray. Chiraag (P. Mani) 46. Moved freely.

1000m: Chul Bul Rani (P. Mani) 1-16.5, 600/44. Moved on the bit. Arrowette (Shreyas) 1-11, 600/43. Pleased. Speaking Of Stars (Salman K) 1-11, 600/43. In fine trim. Psychic Warrior (rb) 1-14.5, 600/45. Moved freely.

1200m: Embossom (Rozario) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/45.5. Shaped well. Granpar (Shreyas), a 2-y-o (Win Legend - Twice Over) (Vivek) 1-31, 1,000/1-15, 600/44.5. Latter started six lengths behind and finished level. Exalted Dream (Nazerul) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. Strode out well. Dragon’s Gold (Indrajeet) 1-26, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Moved fluently. Roman Power (B. Harish) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/46. Eased up. Rapidus (Shreyas) 1-30, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44.5. Moved well. Silver Canyon (Darshan) 1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. In fine trim. Altamonte (Jagadeesh) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44.5. Worked well. Matera (Indrajeet) 1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Moved impressively.

1400m: Inyouwebelieve (Mallikarjun) 1-46, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. In fine condition. Paradise Beckons (Tauseef) 1-46, (1,400-600) 59. Eased up. Dr Logan (rb) 1-44, (1,400-600) 53. Eased up in the last part. Kensington (S. John) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. In fine nick.

1600m: Salento (S. John) 1-58, 1,400/1-41, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. In fine fettle. Sucre (rb) 1-53, 1,400/1-39, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-13, 600/44.5. Moved with plenty in hand. Prague (Darshan) 1-57, 1,400/1-41.5, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/45. Impressed. Once You Go Black (Suraj) 1-54.5, 1,400/1-38, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. A fine display.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1400m: Mage Success (Jagadeesh), Mace (Vivek) 1-37.5, (1,400-600) 51.5. Former showed out. Julio (Darshan), a 2-y-o (Win Legend - Real Presence) (Shreyas) 1-35, (1,400-600) 50. Former finished eight lengths ahead. John Connor (S. Shareef) 1-37, (1,400-600) 55. Jumped out smartly.

