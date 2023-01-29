Salento lives up to his billing in the Wolf777 Golconda Derby Stakes 

January 29, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - Hyderabad:

Trainer Arjun Manglorkar’s champion colt Salento, piloted by Antony Raj S, won the Wolf777 Golconda Derby Stakes (Gr.1), the stellar attraction of Sunday’s (Jan. 29) races. The winner is owned by Mr. Arun Alagappan rep. Arun Alagappan Racing LLP, Mr. Rajendran rep. Rapar’s Galloping Stars LLP, Mr. Joydeep Datta Gupta & Mr. Rajan Aggarwal & Mr. Gautam Aggarwal.

Antony Raj had kept the son of Speaking Of Which and Peninsula in sixth position till the bend and when the field entered the home straight, Salento quickly assumed command at 400m and surged ahead to take the honours in this mega event from Dyf and Kancha.

1. MADRAS RACE CLUB CUP (Div. I): UNSUNG HERO (P. Ajeeth Kumar) 1, Maximum Glamour(D.S. Deora) 2, The Thunder (Ashad Asbar) 3 and Top Diamond (Kuldeep S) 4. Hd, Nk and 2-1/2. 1m, 12.71s. ₹62 (w), 15, 12 and 11 (p). SHP: 27, THP: 49, SHW: 35 and 14 (p). FP: 178, Q: 66, Tanala: 272. Favourite: Maximum Glamour. Owner: Mr. Syed Abul Hasan Razvi. Trainer: N. Rawal.

2. ROYAL CALCUTTA TURF CLUB CUP: TRUTH (Imran Chisty) 1, Encore (Akshay Kumar) 2, Caraxes (Mukesh Kumar) 3 and Australia (Kiran Naidu) 4. Not run: Only The Brave. 1-1/4, 1/2 and 4. 1m, 28.40s. ₹28 (w), 10, 12 and 33 (p). SHP: 31, THP: 78, SHW: 15 and 17, FP: 121, Q: 58, Tanala: 1,184. Favourite: Happy Soul. Owner: Mr. N.V. Rohin Kumar. Trainer: S. Sreekant.

Note: Happy Soul jumped out awkwardly from the starting stallsand dislodged the rider P. Trevor who escaped unhurt.

3. MADRAS RACE CLUB CUP (Div. I): CARLISLE (S. Saqlain) 1, Beauty Blaze (P. Trevor) 2, Doe A Deer (Imran Chisty) 3 and Bellaque (D.S. Deora) 4. 1, 2 and 1/2. 1m, 12.72s. ₹59 (w), 16, 10 and 15 (p). SHP: 58, THP: 44, SHW: 15 and 13, FP: 212, Q: 36, Tanala: 472. Favourite: Beauty Blaze. Owners: Mr. Ayyadevara Srinivas & Mr. Bharat Venkat Epur. Trainer: L. D’Silva.

4. BANGALORE TURF CLUB CUP: PAL CHA (Gaurav Singh) 1, Clefairy (Santosh Raj) 2, China Town (P. Ajeeth Kumar) 3 and N R I Fantasy (Antony Raj S) 4. 2, 3-1/4 and 1-1/4. 1m, 26.61s: ₹35 (w), 17, 19 and 47 (p). SHP: 58, THP: 115, SHW: 22 and 46, FP: 221, Q: 148, Tanala: 3,617. Favourite: Wandring Warrior. Owner: Mr. Praveen Kumar Katakam. Trainer: N. Ravinder Singh.

5. TURF AUTHORITIES OF INDIA CUP: AKIDO (Akshay Kumar) 1, Mark My Day (Nakhat Singh) 2, General Atlantic (Gaurav Singh) 3 and Kesariya Balam (Antony Raj) 4. Nose, 2 and Hd. 1m, 40.94s. ₹41 (w), 12, 23 and 17 (p). SHP: 124, THP: 42, SHW: 16 and 88, FP: 684, Q: 398, Tanala: 4,742. Favourite: Ballerina. Owner: Mr. A.C. Muthiah. Trainer: K. Satheesh.

6. MYSORE RACE CLUB CUP: UNMATCHED (Mukesh Kumar) 1, Sopranos (Akshay Kumar) 2, Ok Boss (Srinath) 3 and Fatuma (Gaurav Singh) 4. Not run: Royal Star. 1/2, 1-1/4 and 1-1/2. 1m, 12.77s. ₹73 (w), 22, 14 and 26 (p). SHP: 38, THP: 82, SHW: 32 and 18, FP: 216, Q: 71, Tanala: 1,502. Favourite: Sopranos. Owner: Col. K.S. Garcha. Trainer: Raza Shehzad.

7. ROYAL WESTERN INDIA TURF CLUB CUP: CANDY GIRL (B. Nikhil) 1, Fly Tothe Stars (Ashad Asbar) 2, Path Of Peace (Trevor) 3 and Just Incredible (Imran Chisty) 4. Nk, 1-1/4 and Shd. 1m, 53.05s. ₹158 (w), 41, 25 and 13 (p). SHP: 56, THP: 79, SHW: 63 and 46, FP: 947, Q: 590, Tanala: 2,487. Favourite: Path Of Peace. Owner: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar Of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: K. Satheesh.

8. WOLF777 GOLCONDA DERBY STAKES (Gr.1): SALENTO (Speaking Of Which-Peninsula) (Antony Raj S) 1, Dyf (Cougar Mountain-Soak) (P. Trevor) 2, Kancha (Planetaire- Courtship) (Akshay Kumar) 3 and Hoping Cloud (Saamidd-Kalinda Snow) (Mohit Singh) 4. 2, 3/4 and 2-3/4. 2m, 29.99s. ₹: 24 (w), 12, 13 and 18 (p). SHP: 32, THP: 57, SHW: 15 and 15, FP: 60, Q: 25, Tanala: 262. Favourite: Salento. Owners: Mr. Arun Alagappan rep. Arun Alagappan Racing LLP, Mr. Rajendran rep. Rapar’s Galloping Stars LLP, Mr. Joydeep Datta Gupta & Mr. Rajan Aggarwal & Mr. Gautam Aggarwal. Trainer: Arjun Manglorkar.

9. DELHI RACE CLUB CUP: DAS (P. Ajeeth Kumar) 1, Wot’s Up Jay (Gaurav Singh) 2, Good Tidings (Srinath) 3 and Samrat (Mohit Singh) 4. 2, Nk and 3/4. 1m, 27.73s. ₹18 (w), 14, 36 and 13 (p). SHP: 88, THP: 43, SHW: 14 and 98, FP: 188, Q: 187, Tanala: 626. Favourite: Das. Owners: Mr. B.M. Dayananda & Mr. Sriram Uppaluri. Trainer: Anant Vatsalya.

Jackpot: (i) 70%: ₹1,56,541 (1 tkt.) & 30%: 8,386 (8 tkts.); (ii) 70%: 36,169 (27 tkts.) & 30%: 5,979 (70 tkts.).

Treble: (i) 2,327 (12 tkts.), (ii) 3,493 (36 tkts.), (iii) 1,415 (98 tkts.).

Mini Jackpot: (i) 22,922 (12 tkts.), (ii) 9,221 (16 tkts.).