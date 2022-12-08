  1. EPaper
December 08, 2022 05:39 pm | Updated 05:39 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Salento, Isnt She Beautiful, Aldiva, Ebotse and Splendido catch the eye when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Dec. 8).

Outer sand:

600m: Wild Emperor (A. Imran), Hukum (Aliyar) 44.5. Former finished six lengths ahead.

1000m: Royal Mysore (Girish), Walvis Bay (Antony) 1-16, 600/46. They moved freely. Isnt She Beautiful (Nazerul), La Reina (Shinde) 1-12, 600/42. Former finished five lengths ahead.

1200m: Salento (Antony) 1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. Moved fluently. Aldiva (S. John), Ebotse (Antony) 1-31, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. They moved impressively.

1400m: Banksy (Akram) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44.5. Strode out well. Splendido (Nazerul), Fortunatus (Qureshi) 1-38, 1,200/1-23, 1,000/1-10, 600/44.5. Former started two lengths behind and finished three lengths ahead.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1400m: Dawn Rising (M. Naveen), a 2-y-o (Stern Opinion - Vijaysjyothi) (rb), Clyde Star (Rayan) 1-38, (1,400-600) 55.5. First named impressed. Vivaldo (Girish), Dynamic Force (Srinath) 1-36.5, (1,400-600) 52. Former finished five lengths ahead. Last Waltz (Salman K), Chain Of Thoughts (Shreyas) 1-39.5, (1,400-600) 56.5. Former finished six lengths ahead. Katana (Srinath) 1-37, (1,400-600) 53. Fit for the fray.

