Salento delivers in the Golconda 2000 Guineas

December 18, 2022 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST

Trainer Arjun Manglorkar’s Salento, ridden by Antony Raj S, won the Golconda 2000 Guineas, the main attraction of Sunday’s (Dec. 18) races.

The winner is owned by M/s. Arun Alagappan Racing LLP, M/s. Rapar’s Galloping Stars LLP, Mr. Joydeep Datta Gupta, & Mr. Rajan Aggarwal.

The son of Speaking Of Which -and Peninsula, kept in the fifth position till the bend, moved with gigantic strides in the home straight to win the race from fast-finishing Kancha.

Trainer G. Shashikanth saddled three winners on the day.

1. NEXT MOVE PLATE (1,600m), rated upto 25 (Cat. III): I AM SUPERMAN (B. Nikhil) 1, My Way Or Highway (Mukesh Kumar) 2, Survivor (P. Ajeeth Kumar) 3 and Janasu (Mohit Singh) 4. Hd, 3 and Hd. 1m, 42.07s. ₹29 (w), 14, 13 and 13 (p). SHP: 27, THP: 40, SHW: 24 and 13, FP: 65, Q: 33, Tanala: 247. Favourite: My Way Or Highway. Owners: Mr. Subodh Kumar Ananthula & Mr. Sultan Singh. Trainer: Magan Singh.

2. STEP ASIDE PLATE (1,200m), (Terms) Maiden, 2-y-o only (Cat. II): SIDDHARTH (Ashad Asbar) 1, Reigning Beauty (Afroz Khan) 2, Rising Tycoon (Md. Ismail) 3 and N R I Skylab (Antony Raj) 4. 1-1/4, Nk and 3/4. 1m, 13.62s. ₹218 (w), 23, 24 and 11 (p). SHP: 141, THP: 50, SHW: 64 and 104, FP: 2,295, Q: 1,332, Tanala: 14,200. Favourite: Rising Tycoon.

Owner: Mr. Aditya P. Thackersey. Trainer: M. Srinivas Reddy.

3. VIKARABAD CUP (Div. II) (1,100m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): GARNET (Sonu Kumar) 1, Nucleus (Mohit Singh) 2, Coming Home (D.S. Deora) 3 and Divine Connection (R.S. Jodha) 4. 3-1/2, Nk and 1-1/4. 1m, 6.21s. ₹20 (w), 12, 19 and 21 (p). SHP: 74, THP: 66, SHW: 17 and 69, FP: 106, Q: 90, Tanala: 1,391. Favourite: Garnet. Owners: Mr. Prakash Babu & Mr. Suresh Cintamaneni. Trainer: D. Netto.

4. 1 EME CENTRE ROLLING TROPHY (1,800m), rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II): NIGHTMARE (Sonu Kumar) 1, Hoping Cloud (Mohit Singh) 2, Just Incredible (Akshay Kumar) 3 and Despang (Surya Prakash) 4. Nose, 1/2 and 2. 1m, 52.59s. ₹247 (w), 26, 14 and 10 (p). SHP: 32, THP: 45, SHW: 129 and 14, FP: 864, Q: 153, Tanala: 3,507. Favourite: Hoping Cloud. Owner: Mr. Ravinder Reddy Male. Trainer: G. Shashikanth.

5. SANGAM PLATE (1,400m) Maiden, 3-y-o and upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): ACROBAT (P. Ajeeth Kumar) 1, Ivanhoe (Surya Prakash) 2, Role Model (Gaurav Singh) 3 and Swiss Girl (B. Nikhil) 4. 3-3/4, 3/4 and Hd. 1m, 25.92s. ₹26 (w), 15, 21 and 17 (p). SHP: 42, THP: 62, SHW: 18 and 41, FP: 181, Q: 105, Tanala: 1,223. Favourite: Clefairy. Owner: Mr. M. Satyanarayana. Trainer: L.V.R. Deshmukh.

6. VIKARABAD CUP (Div. I) (1,100m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): VISION OF ROSE (B.R. Kumar) 1, Cabello (Ajay Kumar) 2, Above The Law (Md. Ismail) 3 and Different (B. Nikhil) 4. 1-1/4, 1/2 and Nk. 1m, 6.11s. ₹21 (w), 13, 18 and 14 (p). SHP: 82, THP: 44, SHW: 11 and 40, FP: 213, Q: 87, Tanala: 387. Favourite: Vision Of Rose. Owner: Mr. Maddali Sai Kumar. Trainer: G. Shashikanth.

7. GOLCONDA 2000 GUINEAS (Gr. 2) (1,600m) (Terms), 3-y-o only: SALENTO (Speaking Of Which-Peninsula) (Antony Raj S) 1, Kancha (Planetaire-Courtship) (Akshay Kumar) 2, Dyf (Cougar Mountain-Soak) (P.S. Chouhan) 3 and Arthur (Kingda Ka-Godspeed) (Yash Narredu) 4. 3/4, 1/2 and Neck 1m, 37.65s. ₹22 (w), 12, 24 and 14 (p). SHP: 71, THP: 53, SHW: 10 and 50, FP: 151, Q: 144, Tanala: 333. Favourite: Salento. Owners: M/s. Arun Alagappan Racing LLP, M/s. Rapar’s Galloping Stars LLP, Mr. Joydeep Datta Gupta & Mr. Rajan Aggarwal. Trainer: Arjun Manglorkar.

8. VIKARABAD CUP (Div. III) (1,100m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): SILK (Antony Raj S) 1, Malibu (Mukesh Kumar) 2, Bellaque (B. Nikhil) 3 and Lights On (R.S. Jodha) 4. Nk, 1-1/4 and 1-1/4. 1m, 6.85s. ₹38 (w), 14, 14 and 11 (p). SHP: 44, THP: 63, SHW: 15 and 22, FP: 165, Q: 87, Tanala: 306. Favourite: Bellaque. Owner: Mr. Maddali Sai Kumar. Trainer: G. Shashikanth.

Jackpot: 70%: ₹38, 214 (6 tkts.) & 30%: 6,551 (15 tkts.).

Treble: (i) 2,950 (15 tkts.), (ii) 27,421 (1 tkt.), (iii) 258 (183 tkts.).

Mini Jackpot: (i) 41,997 (c/f), (ii) 858 (105 tkts.).