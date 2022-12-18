  1. EPaper
Salento delivers in the Golconda 2000 Guineas

December 18, 2022 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST

Owner Rajendran, right, and trainer Arjun Mangalorkar leading in Salento (Antony Raj S astride) after the win in the Golconda 2000 Guineas in Hyderabad on Sunday, December 18, 2022.

Owner Rajendran, right, and trainer Arjun Mangalorkar leading in Salento (Antony Raj S astride) after the win in the Golconda 2000 Guineas in Hyderabad on Sunday, December 18, 2022. | Photo Credit: G. RAMAKRISHNA

Antony Raj S taking Salento past the finish line in the HRC Golconda 2000 Guineas (Grade-II) race in Hyderabad on Sunday, December 18, 2022.

Antony Raj S taking Salento past the finish line in the HRC Golconda 2000 Guineas (Grade-II) race in Hyderabad on Sunday, December 18, 2022. | Photo Credit: G. RAMAKRISHNA

Salento’s trainer Arjun Mangalorkar, left, receiving the winner’s trophy from HRC chairman R. Surender Reddy in the presence of owner Rajendran (partly seen) and HRC officials in Hyderabad on Sunday, December 18, 2022.

Salento’s trainer Arjun Mangalorkar, left, receiving the winner’s trophy from HRC chairman R. Surender Reddy in the presence of owner Rajendran (partly seen) and HRC officials in Hyderabad on Sunday, December 18, 2022. | Photo Credit: G. RAMAKRISHNA

Trainer Arjun Manglorkar’s Salento, ridden by Antony Raj S, won the Golconda 2000 Guineas, the main attraction of Sunday’s (Dec. 18) races.

The winner is owned by M/s. Arun Alagappan Racing LLP, M/s. Rapar’s Galloping Stars LLP, Mr. Joydeep Datta Gupta, & Mr. Rajan Aggarwal.

The son of Speaking Of Which -and Peninsula, kept in the fifth position till the bend, moved with gigantic strides in the home straight to win the race from fast-finishing Kancha.

Trainer G. Shashikanth saddled three winners on the day.

1. NEXT MOVE PLATE (1,600m), rated upto 25 (Cat. III): I AM SUPERMAN (B. Nikhil) 1, My Way Or Highway (Mukesh Kumar) 2, Survivor (P. Ajeeth Kumar) 3 and Janasu (Mohit Singh) 4. Hd, 3 and Hd. 1m, 42.07s. ₹29 (w), 14, 13 and 13 (p). SHP: 27, THP: 40, SHW: 24 and 13, FP: 65, Q: 33, Tanala: 247. Favourite: My Way Or Highway. Owners: Mr. Subodh Kumar Ananthula & Mr. Sultan Singh. Trainer: Magan Singh.

2. STEP ASIDE PLATE (1,200m), (Terms) Maiden, 2-y-o only (Cat. II): SIDDHARTH (Ashad Asbar) 1, Reigning Beauty (Afroz Khan) 2, Rising Tycoon (Md. Ismail) 3 and N R I Skylab (Antony Raj) 4. 1-1/4, Nk and 3/4. 1m, 13.62s. ₹218 (w), 23, 24 and 11 (p). SHP: 141, THP: 50, SHW: 64 and 104, FP: 2,295, Q: 1,332, Tanala: 14,200. Favourite: Rising Tycoon.

Owner: Mr. Aditya P. Thackersey. Trainer: M. Srinivas Reddy.

3. VIKARABAD CUP (Div. II) (1,100m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): GARNET (Sonu Kumar) 1, Nucleus (Mohit Singh) 2, Coming Home (D.S. Deora) 3 and Divine Connection (R.S. Jodha) 4. 3-1/2, Nk and 1-1/4. 1m, 6.21s. ₹20 (w), 12, 19 and 21 (p). SHP: 74, THP: 66, SHW: 17 and 69, FP: 106, Q: 90, Tanala: 1,391. Favourite: Garnet. Owners: Mr. Prakash Babu & Mr. Suresh Cintamaneni. Trainer: D. Netto.

4. 1 EME CENTRE ROLLING TROPHY (1,800m), rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II): NIGHTMARE (Sonu Kumar) 1, Hoping Cloud (Mohit Singh) 2, Just Incredible (Akshay Kumar) 3 and Despang (Surya Prakash) 4. Nose, 1/2 and 2. 1m, 52.59s. ₹247 (w), 26, 14 and 10 (p). SHP: 32, THP: 45, SHW: 129 and 14, FP: 864, Q: 153, Tanala: 3,507. Favourite: Hoping Cloud. Owner: Mr. Ravinder Reddy Male. Trainer: G. Shashikanth.

5. SANGAM PLATE (1,400m) Maiden, 3-y-o and upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): ACROBAT (P. Ajeeth Kumar) 1, Ivanhoe (Surya Prakash) 2, Role Model (Gaurav Singh) 3 and Swiss Girl (B. Nikhil) 4. 3-3/4, 3/4 and Hd. 1m, 25.92s. ₹26 (w), 15, 21 and 17 (p). SHP: 42, THP: 62, SHW: 18 and 41, FP: 181, Q: 105, Tanala: 1,223. Favourite: Clefairy. Owner: Mr. M. Satyanarayana. Trainer: L.V.R. Deshmukh.

6. VIKARABAD CUP (Div. I) (1,100m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): VISION OF ROSE (B.R. Kumar) 1, Cabello (Ajay Kumar) 2, Above The Law (Md. Ismail) 3 and Different (B. Nikhil) 4. 1-1/4, 1/2 and Nk. 1m, 6.11s. ₹21 (w), 13, 18 and 14 (p). SHP: 82, THP: 44, SHW: 11 and 40, FP: 213, Q: 87, Tanala: 387. Favourite: Vision Of Rose. Owner: Mr. Maddali Sai Kumar. Trainer: G. Shashikanth.

7. GOLCONDA 2000 GUINEAS (Gr. 2) (1,600m) (Terms), 3-y-o only: SALENTO (Speaking Of Which-Peninsula) (Antony Raj S) 1, Kancha (Planetaire-Courtship) (Akshay Kumar) 2, Dyf (Cougar Mountain-Soak) (P.S. Chouhan) 3 and Arthur (Kingda Ka-Godspeed) (Yash Narredu) 4. 3/4, 1/2 and Neck 1m, 37.65s. ₹22 (w), 12, 24 and 14 (p). SHP: 71, THP: 53, SHW: 10 and 50, FP: 151, Q: 144, Tanala: 333. Favourite: Salento. Owners: M/s. Arun Alagappan Racing LLP, M/s. Rapar’s Galloping Stars LLP, Mr. Joydeep Datta Gupta & Mr. Rajan Aggarwal. Trainer: Arjun Manglorkar.

8. VIKARABAD CUP (Div. III) (1,100m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): SILK (Antony Raj S) 1, Malibu (Mukesh Kumar) 2, Bellaque (B. Nikhil) 3 and Lights On (R.S. Jodha) 4. Nk, 1-1/4 and 1-1/4. 1m, 6.85s. ₹38 (w), 14, 14 and 11 (p). SHP: 44, THP: 63, SHW: 15 and 22, FP: 165, Q: 87, Tanala: 306. Favourite: Bellaque. Owner: Mr. Maddali Sai Kumar. Trainer: G. Shashikanth.

Jackpot: 70%: ₹38, 214 (6 tkts.) & 30%: 6,551 (15 tkts.).

Treble: (i) 2,950 (15 tkts.), (ii) 27,421 (1 tkt.), (iii) 258 (183 tkts.).

Mini Jackpot: (i) 41,997 (c/f), (ii) 858 (105 tkts.).

