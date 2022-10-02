Salento claims Coromandel Gromor Deccan Derby in style

Salento’s owners Arun Alagappan (left), Joydeep Datta Gupta (second from left), Rajan Aggarwal (third from right), Rajendran (second from right) and Gautam Aggarwal (right) receive the winner’s trophy for the Coromandel Gromor Deccan Derby from the Hyderabad Race Club chairman R. Surender Reddy, in the presence of HRC stewards P.S. Reddy (third left) and Ananth Kishen Rao, in Hyderabad on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G. Ramakrishna

Trainer Arjun Manglorkar’s Salento, piloted by Antony Raj S, won the Coromandel Gromor Deccan Derby (Gr. 1), the stellar attraction of Sunday’s (Oct. 2) races here. The winner is owned by M/s. Arun Alagappan Racing LLP., M/s. Rapar’s Galloping Stars LLP., Mr. Joydeep Datta Gupta & Mr. Rajan Agarwal.

Antony kept this son of Speaking Of Which and Peninsula comfortably fourth throughout the race and as the field entered the home straight, Salento cruised into the lead to claim the race by more than four lengths.

1. TURF AUTHORITIES OF INDIA CUP (1,400m), rated 80 and above (Cat. I): PREMIER ACTION (Afroz Khan) 1, Top Secret (D.S. Deora) 2, Super Angel (Abhay Singh) 3 and Scramjet (Suraj Narredu) 4. Not run: Victory Parade and Knight Templar. 3/4, 1-1/4 and Nk. 1m, 26.48s. ₹60 (w), 20 and 22 (p). SHP: 47, THP: 25, SHW: 23 and 12, FP: 413, Q: 157, Tanala: c/f. Favourite: Scramjet. Owners: Mr. Harisharan Devgan & Mr. Tinder S. Ahluwalia. Trainer: L. D’ Silva.

2. DELHI RACE CLUB CUP (1,400m), 4-y-o & upward, rated upto 25: SEA OF CLASS (B.R. Kumar) 1, That’s My Way (Afroz Khan) 2, Red River (R.S. Jodha) 3 and Cephalonia (B. Nikhil) 4. 2-3/4, 3/4 and 1-1/2. 1m, 30.19s. ₹79 (w), 16, 28 and 16 (p). SHP: 84, THP: 54, SHW: 26 and 54, FP: 553, Q: 400, Tanala: 2,822. Favourite: Muaser. Owners: M/s. Sreeramulu Bommishetty, Abhimanyu Vinod Sigtia, Ashok Rupani, Seerama Suresh & Chalapathi Rao Parimi. Trainer: S. Sreekant.

3. BANGALORE TURF CLUB CUP (Div. I) (1,200m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): ELUSIVE (Akshay Kumar) 1, Carlisle (B.R. Kumar) 2, Divine Connection (R.S. Jodha) 3 and First Class (D.S. Deora) 4. 1-1/4, 3 and 3/4. 1m, 14.04s. ₹13 (w), 11, 17 and 24 (p). SHP: 39, THP: 64, SHW: 12 and 28, FP: 37, Q: 35, Tanala: 251. Favourite: Elusive. Owner: Mr. Arun Alagappan Racing LLP. Trainer: R.H. Sequeira.

4. MADRAS RACE CLUB CUP (1,200m), rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II): BLACK ONYX (D.S. Deora) 1, Ashwa Morocco (Antony Raj) 2, By The Bay (Yash Narredu) 3 and Lifes Song (Srinath) 4. 1-1/4, 2 and Nose, 1m, 12.91s. ₹72 (w), 18, 14 and 44 (p). SHP: 42, THP: 99, SHW: 36 and 15, FP: 226, Q: 109, Tanala: 4,258. Favourite: Ballerina. Owner: Mr. Rajeev Sharma. Trainer: Magan Singh.

5. ROYAL CALCUTTA TURF CLUB CUP (1,200m), rated 60 to 85 (Cat. II): NEW LOOK (R.S. Jodha) 1, Staridar (Neeraj) 2, Stunning Force (Suraj Narredu) 3 and Amyra (B.R. Kumar) 4. Not run: Chuckit. 3-1/2, 1/2 and Hd. 1m, 12.70s. ₹48 (w), 14, 35 and 14 (p). SHP: 124, THP: 51, SHW: 33 and 67, FP: 754, Q: 451, Tanala: 3,036. Favourite: Falcon Edge. Owners: Kunwar Digvijay Singh Shekhawat & Mr. Praveen Kumar Katakam. Trainer: N. Ravinder Singh.

6. ROYAL WESTERN INDIA TURF CLUB CUP (1,400m), rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II): N R I SPORT (Santosh Raj) 1, Arthur (Akshay Kumar) 2, Akido (Gaurav Singh) 3 and Shazam (D.S. Deora) 4. Hd, 1-1/2 and 5. 1m, 26.77s. ₹204 (w), 31, 10 and 27 (p). SHP: 49, THP: 71, SHW: 49 and 13, FP: 574, Q: 91, Tanala: 4,111. Favourite: Arthur. Owner: Mr. Ravinder Reddy Male. Trainer: G. Shashikanth.

7. COROMANDEL GROMOR DECCAN DERBY (Gr. 1) (2,000m) (Terms), 3-y-o only: SALENTO (Speaking Of Which — Peninsula)(Antony Raj S) 1, Ashwa Magadheera (Kingda Ka — Mesmerized) (Suraj Narredu) 2, Shabelle (Sanus Per Aquam — Schiavone) (P. Trevor) 3 and Artemis Ignacia (Excellent Art — Windsor Manor) (P.S. Chouhan) 4. 4-3/4, 2-1/4 and Nk. 2m, 4.45s. ₹33 (w), 13, 13 and 13 (p). SHP: 38, THP: 45, SHW: 16 and 21, FP: 135, Q: 45, Tanala: 206. Favourite: Ashwa Magadheera. Owners: M/s. Arun Alagappan Racing LLP., M/s. Rapar’s Galloping Stars LLP., Mr. Joydeep Datta Gupta & Mr. Rajan Agarwal. Trainer: Arjun Manglorkar.

8. MYSORE RACE CLUB CUP (Div. I) (1,400m), 4-y-o & upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): FLY TOTHE STARS (P.S. Chouhan) 1, Spectacular Cruise (Ajeeth Kumar) 2, Dream Station (Akshay Kumar) 3 and Pedro Planet (Afroz Khan) 4. 2-1/2, Nose and Shd. 1m, 28.17s. ₹39 (w), 14, 30 and 14 (p). SHP: 84, THP: 63, SHW: 19 and 35, FP: 247, Q: 167, Tanala: 1,359. Favourite: Dream Station. Owner & Trainer: Mr. S.A. Shezad Abbas.

Jackpot: 70%: ₹1,19,583 (10 tkts.) & 30%: 12,500 (41 tkts.).

Mini Jackpot: (i) 7,746 (29 tkts.), (ii) 15,669 (13 tkts.).

Treble : (i) 2000 (39 tkts.), (ii) 824 (127 tkts.), (iii) 3,650 (46 tkts.).