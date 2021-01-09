Salazaar for Chief Minister’s Trophy

Salazaar, who has been well tuned, is expected to score in the Chief Minister’s Trophy (2,000m), the feature event of the races to be held here on Saturday (Jan. 9). False rails (width about 6.5m from 1,600m to the winning post) will be in position.

1. RAJ GHAT PLATE (Div. III), (1,200m), rated 15 to 35, 2-00 p.m.: 1. In A Breeze (—) (—) 60, 2. Annicca (10) S. John 59.5, 3. Exaltation (7) Suraj 59.5, 4. Marvellous Maggi (2) Jagadeesh 59.5, 5. Perfect Halo (—) (—) 59.5, 6. Quick Shots (1) Kiran Rai 59.5, 7. Shivalic Gold (3) Chethan G 59.5, 8. Ironic Humour (4) Arvind K 59, 9. Hitomi Sakuma (5) R. Ravi 58.5, 10. Prerana (6) D. Patel 58.5, 11. Fortuneer (8) M. Naveen 56.5 and 12. Hawking (9) Zervan 56.

1. EXALTATION, 2. HAWKING, 3. PRERANA

2. GAGNACHUKKI PLATE (1,400m), rated 15 to 35, 5-y-o & over, 2-30: 1. Sea Of Cortez (4) Likith Appu 60, 2. Ultimate Striker (3) Darshan 59, 3. Fantastic App (6) Aakash Chavan 57.5, 4. Glorious Dancer (7) Chandrashekar 57, 5. Lovely Sierra (10) S. Saqlain 57, 6. George Burling (8) Antony 55, 7. Raw Gold (5) Arvind K 55, 8. Tyto Alba (9) Angad 55, 9. Super Gladiator (11) J.H. Arul 54, 10. Track Striker (12) Arshad 53.5, 11. Konichiwa (2) Ankit Yadav 53 and 12. Azeemki Princess (1) S. Shareef 51.

1. SEA OF CORTEZ, 2. SUPER GLADIATOR, 3. KONICHIWA

3. RAJ GHAT PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 15 to 35, 3-00: 1. Radiant Treasure (10) S. Shareef 60, 2. Estella (12) J.H. Arul 57, 3. Griffin (11) Anjar Alam 56.5, 4. Lightning Charlie (9) S. Nayak 56.5, 5. Statesman (2) Sai Vamshi 56.5, 6. Phoenix Surprise (5) R. Marshall 56, 7. Impeccable (1) Arshad 55.5, 8. Awesome Princess (6) Rayan 55, 9. Aztec Queen (4) Zervan 55, 10. Capable (3) Naveen K 55, 11. Highland Nectar (8) Vaibhav 55 and 12. King Creole (7) D. Patel 55.

1. GRIFFIN, 2. AZTEC QUEEN, 3. RADIANT TREASURE

4. PRAVASI BHARATIYA DIVAS PLATE (1,200m), rated 30 to 50, 5-y-o & over, 3-30: 1. Osiris (8) M. Naveen 60, 2. Lucky Isabella (9) Naveen K 59.5, 3. The Response (4) S. John 58, 4. Bold Move (2) S. Shareef 57, 5. Songkran (11) Trevor 56.5, 6. Gin Daisy (1) Arvind K 56, 7. Morrane Gabriella (7) R. Pradeep 55.5, 8. Star And Garter (10) Antony 54, 9. Stari Grad (3) Rayan 54, 10. Exclusive Mandate (6) J.H. Arul 53.5, 11. She’s Innocent (—) (—) 53 and 12. Areca Angel (5) B. Harish 51.5.

1. THE RESPONSE, 2. SONGKRAN, 3. MORRANE GABRIELLA

5. GODOLPHIN BARB TROPHY (1,400m), rated 60 & above, 4-00: 1. Angelino (1) P.P. Dhebe 60, 2. Malwa (5) Trevor 60, 3. Depth Charge (9) Angad 58.5, 4. Peluche (4) Suraj 58.5, 5. Akita Pro (7) S. Shareef 58, 6. Set To Win (6) S. John 58, 7. Velocidad (2) Srinath 57.5, 8. Alexandre Dumas (3) Arshad 57, 9. Commodus (—) (—) 54.5 and 10. Corona Del Corsa (8) Jagadeesh 54.5.

1. AKITA PRO, 2. MALWA, 3. PELUCHE

6. CHIEF MINISTER’S TROPHY (2,000m), 4-y-o & over, (Terms), 4-30: 1. Royal Crystal (4) S. John 61.5, 2. Salazaar (1) Suraj 59.5, 3. Anjeze (6) Trevor 58.5, 4. Big Sur (5) Mark 58.5, 5. Point To Prove (3) Srinath 56.5 and 6. Ashwa Shehanshah (2) Arshad 51.5.

1. SALAZAAR, 2. ROYAL CRYSTAL, 3. ANJEZE

7. INDIAN ARMY PLATE (1,600m), rated 45, to 65, 5-00: 1. Electra (5) Shreyas 60, 2. Thailand (3) S. John 59.5, 3. Starry Wind (12) Jagadeesh 59, 4. Astral Force (10) R. Marshall 58, 5. Grey Channel (9) Arshad 55, 6. Ice Floe (7) Srinath 55, 7. Colonel Harty (2) Angad 54.5, 8. Lycurgus (11) Vaibhav 54.5, 9. Salvador Dali (1) Rayan 54, 10. Spirit Of London (8) B. Harish 54, 11. Aaron The Baron (6) P. Surya 53 and 12. Priceless Gold (4) Trevor 51.

1. PRICELESS GOLD, 2. GREY CHANNEL, 3. THAILAND

8. RAJ GHAT PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 15 to 35, 5-30: 1 Michigan Melody (1) Zervan 60, 2. Bloom Buddy (9) Anjar Alam 59.5, 3. Jokshan (4) S. John 58.5, 4. Dontbreaktherules (7) Ikram Ahmed 57.5, 5. Ocean Dunes (3) Antony 56, 6. Another Rainbow (11) S. Shareef 55.5, 7. Adela (2) Nazerul 55, 8. Black Coffee (5) Trevor 55, 9. Country’s Pailwan (6) Naveen K 55, 10. First Impression (10) Suraj 55, 11. Perfect Impression (8) Darshan 55 and 12. Praia Do Cassino (12) Jagadeesh 55.

1. FIRST IMPRESSION, 2. BLACK COFFEE, 3. BLOOM BUDDY

Day’s best: PRICELESS GOLD

Double: EXALTATION — SALAZAAR

Jkt: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8; Tr (i): 3, 4 & 5; (ii): 6, 7 & 8.