Salazaar claims Rajyotsava Trophy

BENGALURU:

01 November 2020 20:37 IST

Salazaar (Anjar Alam up) won the Rajyotsava Trophy, the chief event of the opening day’s races here on Sunday (Nov. 1). The winner is owned by Blazing Saddles (PF) rep. by messrs Niraj Tyagi & Vikas Sachdeva and trained by Irfan Ghatala.

Speaking to The Hindu after the day’s programme, BTC chairman Vinod Sivappa said “the opening day’s races went off very well and we are thankful to the Karnataka Government for giving us the permission to conduct the races. All Standard Operating Procedures were strictly followed.”

“The online betting application is getting ready and should be ready for commercial use in mid-November” he added.

The BTC has announced there will be four more race days in November (7, 14, 21 and 28) and the prospectus for the remainder of the season will be announced later.

1. KENTUCKY PLATE (1,400m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms): MISTLETOE (Antony) 1, Forever Together (Suraj) 2, Watchmystars (Trevor) 3 and Arabian Mist (Neeraj) 4. 1-3/4, 5 and 4. 1m, 24.28s. Favourite: Watchmystars. Owner: Mr. Ajith Vittal Shetty. Trainer: Prasanna Kumar.

2. INAUGURATION PLATE (1,200m), rated 00 to 20: ESTELLA (J.H. Arul) 1, Iconic Princess (Trevor) 2, Roc Girl (Jagadeesh) 3 and Air Force One (Rayan) 4. 2-1/4, 2-1/4 and Lnk. 1m, 14.91s. Favourite: Iconic Princess. Owner: Mr. A.K. Jaiswal. Trainer: Mahmood Khan.

3. AL TENBURG PLATE (Div. II), (1,400m), rated 15 to 35, 4-y-o & over: HIGH PRIESTESS (Trevor) 1, Cameleons Image (A. Imran) 2, Sun Splash (S. Shareef) 3 and Desert Combat (Ashhad Asbar) 4. 5-3/4, 4-1/2 and 1-1/4. 1m, 25.57s. Favourite: Cameleons Image. Owner: Mr. C. Aryama Sundaram. Trainer: S. Pamanabhan.

4. RANGANATHITTU PLATE (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms): MANIFEST (D. Patel) 1, Cavallini (A. Imran) 2, Impeccable (Suraj) 3 and Papal Decree (Trevor) 4. Not run: Prerana. 4-1/4, Nk and 2-3/4. 1m 12.40s. Favourite: Cavallini. Owners: Mr. A.C. Muthiah & Ms. Ameeta Mehra. Trainer: S. Ganapathy.

5. VIDHANA SOUDHA CUP (1,200m), rated 60 & above: MALWA (Trevor) 1, Attorney General (S. John) 2, Commodus (Neeraj) 3 and Mongolian King (P.P. Dhebe) 4. 3/4, 3/4 and 3/4. 1m 12.46s. Favourite: Malwa. Owners: Mr. Marthand Singh Mahindra & Mrs. Rina Mahindra. Trainer: S. Attaollahi.

6. RAJYOTSAVA TROPHY (1,400m), 3-y-o & over, (Terms): SALAZAAR (Anjar Alam) 1, Cosmic Ray (Zervan) 2, Shesmyscript (T.S. Jodha) 3 and Cavallo Veloce (A. Imran) 4. 2, 1-1/2 and 2-1/2. 1m 21.81s. Favourite: Multifaceted. Owners: Blazing Saddles (PF) rep by. M/s. Niraj Tyagi & Vikas Sachdeva. Trainer: Irfan Ghatala.

7. BELGAUM PLATE (1,400m), rated 30 to 50: BORN QUEEN (Suraj) 1, Classic Charm (Darshan) 2, Astral Force (Chetan K) 3 and Baltimore (Antony) 4. Not run: Queen Of Sands and Schafenberg. 2, 2-3/4 and 3/4. 1m 24.88s. Favourite: Born Queen. Owner: United Racing and Bloodstock Breeders Ltd. Trainer: S. Narredu.

8. ALTENBURG PLATE (Div. I), (1,400m), rated 15 to 35, 4-y-o & over: SAINTHOOD (Antony) 1, She's Innocent (Chetan K) 2, Chantelle (R. Marshall) 3 and Marco Polo (J.H. Arul) 4. 4, 1-1/2 and Snk. 1m 26.37s. Favourite: Chantelle. Owner: Mr. Ajith Vittal Shetty. Trainer: Neil Devaney.