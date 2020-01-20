Races

Sakura, Cavallini, Bellator, Mr Humble and Spirit Bruce please

BENGALURU: Sakura, Cavallini, Bellator, Mr Humble and Spirit Bruce pleased when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Jan 20).

Outer sand:

600m: Brightside Of Life (Srinath) 45. Moved well. Prince Charmo (R. Pradeep) 45. Easy. Max Mueller (I. Chisty), Polar Express (rb) 44. They finished level.

1000m: Optimisticapproach (rb) 1-14, 600/43.5. Worked well. Rule Of Engagement (Srinath), Attorney General (Arvind K) 1-13.5, 600/45.5. They moved freely.

1200m: Cavallini (Vaibhav), Sun Splash (S. Shareef) 1-28, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Former started five lengths behind and finished four lengths ahead. Custom Cut (S.K. Paswan), Carmine (R. Marshall) 1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/44.5. Former finished five lengths ahead. Spirit Bruce (P. Ramesh) 1-26, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Impressed.

1400m: Sakura (R. Marshall) 1-38.5, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43.5. A good display.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1200m: Bellator (R. Marshall), Katana (rb) 1-21, (1,200-600) 38. Former finished distance ahead. Zee Zee Top (R. Pradeep) 1-25.5, (1,200-600) 41.5. Jumped out smartly. Mr Humble (Kiran Rai) 1-19.5, (1,200-600) 40. Took a smart jump. Amalfi Sunrise (S. Hussain), Impeccable (Suraj) 1-34.5, (1,200-600) 47. They took a good jump and eased up in the last part. Bloom Buddy (S. Shareef) 1-29, (1,200-600) 44.5. Jumped out well. Sweet Kiss (I. Chisty), Glorious Logan (Ashok) 1-25.5, (1,200-600) 41. Former finished five lengths ahead. A 3-y-o (Ravel - Amalfi) (R. Pradeep), Countrys Spirit (Bhanu Singh), Cappadocia (Nazerul) 1-22.5,(1,200-600) 41.5. First named impressed. Haedi's Folly (T.S. Jodha) 1-21, (1,200-600) 41.5. Jumped out well. Amber Crown (rb), Dynamical (Chetan G), Shining Armour (rb) 1-28, (1,200-600) 44.5. First named impressed. Mayurana (Kiran Rai), Michigan Melody (P. Ramesh) 1-22.5, (1,200-600) 39.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Rudram (Vivek), a 3-y-o (Mull Of Kintyre - Silver Toy) (A. Ramu), a 3-y-o (Black Cash - Piquante) (Arvind K), Apollo Don (M. Naveen) 1-24.5, (1,200-600) 43.5. First named pleased while the last named stopped galloping soon after the jump. Smithsonian (Chetan G), Air Of Distinction (Darshan), Formidable Star (I. Chisty) 1-22, (1,200-600) 41. First named impressed. Power Of Shambhala (Chetan G) 1-22.5, (1,200-600) 41.5. Jumped out well.

Outer sand — Jan 19:

600m: Longstride (Selvaraj) 42.5. Pleased.

1000m: Here And Now (A. Imran) 1-14.5, 600/44. In fine nick.

1200m: Je Ne Sais Quoi (Jagadeesh) 1-25, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. Moved impressively. Psychic Force (R. Pradeep) 1-28, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/41.5. Impressed.

