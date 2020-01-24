Races

Sainthood, Indian Democrat, Code Of Honor and Sporting Memories impress

Sainthood, Indian Democrat, Code Of Honor and Sporting Memories impressed when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Jan. 24)

Inner sand:

1000m: Compliance (Antony), a 3-y-o (Win Legend-Conceptual) (S. John) 1-11, 600/39.5. Former finished two lengths ahead.

Outer sand: 600m: Legendary Princess (David Allan) 44.5. Moved freely. Sir Piggot (rb) 44.5. Moved freely.

1000m: Hafnium (S. John) 1-13.5, 600/42.5. Moved impressively.

1200m: Alberetta (Vaibhav) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/46. Moved freely. Bold Move (rb) 1-29.5, (1,200-600) 42.5. Eased up. Top News (Rayan), Rock And Dance (Khurshad) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/46. Former finished ten lengths ahead. Tororosso (S. Shareef), Griffin (Vaibhav) 1-28, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. They finished level. Sainthood (S. John) 1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Moved fluently. Roman Senator (David Allan) 1-32, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44. In fine trim. Indian Democrat (David Allan) 1-29, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/42.5. Pleased. Code Of Honour (rb), Sporting Memories (David Allan) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/44.5. They moved attractively.

1600m: Aferpi (M. Naveen) 1-58.5, (1,600-600) 1-12. Eased up in the last part.

Comments
