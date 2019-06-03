Races

Saint Petersburg, Enid Blyton, Psychic Force, Akita Pro and Sir Lancelot please

more-in

Saint Petersburg, Enid Blyton, Psychic Force, Akita Pro and Sir Lancelot pleased when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (June 3)

Inner sand:

600m: Haedi’s Folly (Irvan) 39.5. Strode out well.

1000m: Starry Wind (Jagadeesh) 1-8, 600/40. Moved well. Sadaqat (R. Pradeep) 1-7.5, 600/40. Note.

Outer sand:

600m: Corona Del Corsa (Selvaraj), Jersey Legend (Md. Shoaib) 46. They moved freely. Foresight (rb) 45. Moved freely. Halfsies (Jagadeesh) 45.5. Easy.

1000m: Benediction (Jagadeesh) 1-12, 600/43. In fine trim.

1200m: Back Of Beyond (rb) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/45. Worked well. Akita Pro (Anjar), Donna Bella (S. Shareef) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43.5. Former started three lengths behind and finished level. Psychic Force (Zervan) 1-26, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. Moved attractively. Sir Lancelot (R. Marshall), Supernormal (rb) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Former impressed. Lycurgus (S. Shareef), Show Girl (Anjar) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. A notable pair.

1400m: Enid Blyton (Neeraj), Princess Annabel (S. Amit) 1-41, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. They moved fluently. Saint Petersburg (Indrajeet) 1-38.5, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. A fine display.

Inner sand — June 2:

1200: China One (Irvan) 1-25, 1,000/1-7, 600/40. In fine trim.

Outer sand:

600m: Duxton (Jagadeesh) Glorious Dancer (Darshan) 45. They moved freely. Desert Combat (Antony) 44.5. Shaped well.

1000m: Roll Call (Koushik), British Empress (Akshay K) 1-14, 600/43. Former pleased.

1200m: Multifaceted (Zervan) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/40.5. A pleasing display. Mighty Red (Darshan), Spot Light (Ashok) 1-30, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44. Former showed out. Heavenly Angel (Darshan), Striking Grey (Jagadeesh) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/44.5. They moved impressively. Auburn (Akshay K), Hokkaido (J. Chinoy) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/44. Former finished three lengths ahead.

1400m: Nicollini (N.S. Parmar), Sea The Dream (Neeraj) 1-46, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/42.5. Former started four lengths behind and finished five lengths ahead. Sacred Roman (N.S. Parmar) 1-42, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. Moved fluently. Ariba (Neeraj) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42. In fine nick. Roberta (N.S. Parmar) 1-44, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/42.5. In fine condition.

Comments
Related Topics Races
horse racing
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 3, 2019 5:16:29 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/races/saint-petersburg-enid-blyton-psychic-force-akita-pro-and-sir-lancelot-please/article27414809.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story