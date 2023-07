Saigon, Original Sin and Fast Pace shine

July 10, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Saigon, Original Sin and Fast Pace shone when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (July 10).

Inner sand:

1000m: Spirit Of The Rose (R. Pradeep) 1-7.5, 600/39.5. Shaped well.

1200m: Strikingly (Ramesh K) 1-23, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/39. Impressed.

Outer sand:

600m: Mighty Zo (Akshay K) 45.5. Moved on the bit. Striking Memory (Shinde) 44. In fine trim. Royal Mysore (Mudassar) 45.5. Easy. Evaldo (Mudassar) 45. Moved freely. River Of Gold (R. Pradeep) 42. Pleased. Mystical Merkabah (Rajesh K) 45. Easy. Alcaraz (rb), Mary’s Boy (rb) 43. Former impressed. Smash Shot (rb) 44. Easy.

1000m: Jahzara (rb) 1-13.5, 600/43.5. In fine trim. Diamond Hooves (rg) 1-15, 600/46. Shaped well. She Can (Abhay S) 1-15, 600/45. In fine nick. Ruling Dynasty (Antony) 1-15.5, 600/44. In fine shape.

1200m: Saigon (Vishal B) 1-23, 1,000/1-9, 600/43. A good display. Fast Pace (P. Trevor) 1-23, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/43. A pleasing display. Precious (Abhay S) 1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. Worked well. Dragon’s Gold (R. Pradeep) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. Moved well. Multisided (Arul), Kallania (rb) 1-31, (1,200-600) 44. Former showed out.

1400m: Mandela (rb) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/45.5. Moved freely. Imperial Gesture (Hindu S) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Worked well. Original Sin (Abhay S) 1-37.5, 1,000/1-23, 1,000/1-10, 600/42.5. A excellent display. Cristofle (P. Trevor) 1-42, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Moved with plenty in hand.