Saigon, Masato and Own Legacy excel

January 04, 2024 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Saigon, Masato and Own Legacy excelled when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Jan. 4).

Outer sand:

1200m: Saigon (I. Chisty) 1-23.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/43. Moved impressively.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1400m: Masato (S. John), Spark Is Back (Antony) 1-34, (1,400-600) 49.5. Former showed out. Ring Master (R. Pradeep), The Intruder (R. Pradeep) 1-36.5, (1,400-600) 52.5. Former finished well ahead. Karanveer (P. Surya), Madam Rich (Saddam H) 1-36, (1,400-600) 52.5. They jumped out smartly and finished level. Monterio (S. John), Daiki (Antony) 1-36.5, (1,400-600) 52.5. Former finished distance ahead. Priceless Prince (Shinde), Stentorian (Siddaraju) 1-36.5, (1,400-600) 52. Former finished six lengths ahead. Own Legacy (I. Chisty), Southern Dynasty (Darshan) 1-33, (1,400-600) 49.5. Former finished distance ahead.

