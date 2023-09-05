Saigon, Fondness Of You, Loch Lomond, Golden Time, Eridani and The King N I excel

September 05, 2023 06:02 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Saigon, Fondness Of You, Loch Lomond, Golden Time, Eridani and The King N I excelled when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Sept. 5).

Inner sand: 1400m: Kalamitsi Shreyas) 1-38.5, 1,200/1-23, 1,000/1-9, 600/40. In fine trim.

Outer sand: 600m: Silver Canyon (Suraj), Sheer Bliss (Tejeshwar) 45.5. They moved freely. The Adviser (M. Naveen), Divine Ray (Ramesh K) 43.5. They moved attractively. Star Concept (Suraj) 44.5. Shaped well. Galaticus (Prabhakaran) 44. Moved well. River Of Gold (R. Pradeep) 42. Pleased. Salome (rb) 43. In fine trim. The Whisperquietly (Ramesh K), The Grey Geranium (M. Naveen) 43. They pleased. Cat Whiskers (Darshan) 45. Easy.

1000m: Clever Hans (B. Dharshan) 1-14, 600/43. In fine condition. Miso (Hindu S) 1-15, 600/42. Impressed. Loch Lomond (Hindu S) 1-15.5, 600/41.5. A good display. The Golden Dream (Ramesh K) 1-15, 600/45. Moved on the bit. Bold Act (Vivek), Good Tip (Shinde) 1-16, 600/44. They finished level. The King N I (rb) 1-12.5, 600/43. Fit for the fray.

1200m: Asagiri (Prabhakaran), Sagittarii (Vivek) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/45. Former started six lengths behind and finished level. Eridani (B. Paswan) 1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43.5. Moved impressively. Fire Power (Darshan) 1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. In fine shape. Bleue Dali (B. Paswan) 1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. Easy. Magnus (Rayan) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/46. Moved freely. Red Falcon (rb) 1-30, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45.5. Easy. Knight In Hooves (Shinde), Long Lease (Suraj) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/45. Former moved fluently. Fondness Of You (Suraj) 1-27, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42. A fine display. Queen Of Kyiv (Shinde) 1-29, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. In pink of condition. A Star Is Born (Shinde) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/42. Moved fluently. La Reina (Hindu S) 1-30, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/46. Strode out well. Regal Aristocracy (rb) 1-30.5, (1,200-600) 42. Eased up.

1400m: Saigon (Darshan) 1-39, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Moved impressively. Dawn Rising (B. Nayak) 1-46, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/46. Moved freely. Stravinsky (rb), Pharazon (Rozario) 1-42, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44.5. They moved nicely. Cyrenius (rb) 1-44, (1,400-600) 55.5. Eased up. Ombudsman (Shinde), He’s The One (Shreyas) 1-46, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/45. Former showed out.

1600m: Golden Time (Shinde), Striking Memory (Shreyas) 1-55.5, 1,400/1-39.5, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/43.5. Former put up a fine display.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1200m: White Roses (Darshan) 1-23, (1,200-600) 37.5. Jumped out well. Firefinch (R. Pradeep), Phoebe (rb) 1-29, (1,200-600) 47. Former finished three lengths ahead. Paradise Beckons (S. Shareef), Pettes Love (Arvind K) 1-23, (1,200-600) 39.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Twilight Tornado (Arul), Flying Brave (Indrajeet) 1-22, (1,200-600) 39.5. Former finished distance ahead. Time Limit (Ashok), Seeking The Stars (Inayat) 1-24, (1,200-600) 40.5. Former finished ten lengths ahead. Anne Boleyn (Tousif) 1-28, (1,200-600) 38.5. Jumped out well. Dallas Drifter (Inayat), Blackstone (rb), Chandra Kanta (Arvind K) 1-23, (1,200-600) 40.5. They took a smart jump.

