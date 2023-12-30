Saifa and Jet Typhoon please

December 30, 2023 05:48 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST - MUMBAI:

Saifa and Jet Typhoon pleased when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Dec. 30) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: 2/y/os Dash (V. Bunde), Running Star (S. Chinoy) 41. Pair level.

800m: Goddess Of Dawn (rb) 51, 600/38. Moved well. Fairuza (T.S. Jodha) 53, 600/40. Worked well. Jet Typhoon (Shahrukh) 50, 600/37. Moved attractively. Axis (Aniket), Alaricus (Mustakim) 54, 600/41. Both were urged. Comaneci (rb) 55, 600/42. Pushed. Adamas (V. Bunde) 52, 600/39. Moved well.

1000m: Etoile (P. Shinde) 1-10, 800/54, 600/40. Moved freely. Market King (R. Ajinkya), Superimpose (S. Amit) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. They moved level freely. 2/y/os Rouge (S. Chinoy), Quicker (S.J. Sunil) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Former finished five lengths ahead.

1200m: Balenciaga (P. Vinod) 1-22, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Responded well.

Gate practice — inner sand;

1000m: 2/y/os Saifa (Nazil), Chardikala (Bhawani) 1-7, 800/54, 600/42. Former strode out well and finished well clear. Former to note. 2/y/os Aperol (Santosh), Abhidhyan (M.S. Deora) 1-10, 800/55, 600/42. Former was two lengths superior.