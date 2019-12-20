Races

Sahara and Crack Of Dawn excel

Sahara and Crack Of Dawn pleased when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Dec 20).

Outer sand:

600m: Prime Star (rb) 44. Strode out well. Desperado (T.S. Jodha) 45. Easy. Torosanto (R. Anand), Psychic Warrior (rb) 44. Former finished four lengths ahead. Ocean Dunes (Antony), Antibes (S. John) 45. Former finished six lengths ahead.

1000m: Sahara (Nazerul) 1-15, 600/40.5. A pleasing display.

1200m: Legend Is Back (rb) 1-29, (1,200-600) 40. Eased up.

1400m: Diamantissimo (Surya) 1-45.5, 1,200/1-31, 1,000/1-16.5, 600/45.5. Moved freely.

1600m: Crack Of Dawn (David Allan) 2-1.5, 1,400/1-43, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Moved impressively.

Inner sand - Dec 19:

1000m: Areca Legend (Antony) 1-7, 600/40. In fine nick.

Outer sand:

600m: Hitomi Sakuma (rb), Handsome Rocky (rb) 45. They moved freely. Southern Power (A. Imran), Countrys Spirit (R. Shelar) 45.5. They moved well.

1200m: Legend Is Back (rb) 1-26.5, (1,200-600) 40. Pleased. Knotty Ash (Antony) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/41. A fine display. Scintilla (Darshan) 1-31, 1,000/1-16, 600/44.5. Moved freely. King Of The Sand (rb) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/46. Moved freely.

Comments
