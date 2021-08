Saffron Art wins Tiger Roll Plate

Mr. S. Pathy’s Saffron Art (Ajit Singh up) claimed the Tiger Roll Plate, the main event of Sunday’s (Aug.29) races. The winner is trained by Laxman Singh.

1. MAMMA’S MINK PLATE (1,100m), rated up to 25 (Cat. III): HURRICANE (Abhay Singh) 1, Acadian Angel (G. Naresh) 2, Hashtag (Gaurav Singh) 3 and Ice Berry (C.P. Bopanna) 4. 4-1/2, Nose and 2-1/4. 1m, 8.29s. ₹119 (w), 22, 15 and 14 (p). SHP: 46, THP: 41, FP: 1,488, Q: 574, Tanala: 8,456. Favourite: Secret Command. Owner: Mr. Rakesh Reddy Kondakalla. Trainer: Robin Reddy Kondakalla.

2. RED RUM PLATE (Div. II) (1,200m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only (Cat. II): TOP DIAMOND (Akshay Kumar) 1, Quality Warrior (Kiran Naidu) 2, Joy O Joy (R. Laxmikanth) 3 and Siri (Ashad Asbar) 4. Not run: Sye Ra. 2-3/4, 2-1/2 and 2-1/4. 1m, 14.37s. ₹12 (w), 11, 16 and 15 (p). SHP: 40, THP: 39, FP: 52, Q: 42, Tanala: 230. Favourite: Top Diamond. Owners: Mr. P. Prabhakar Reddy & Mr. Peddi Reddy Prabhakar Reddy. Trainer: R.H. Sequeira.

3. FIGHTING FORCE PLATE (1,200m), 5-y-o & upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): MYSTERY (Kiran Naidu) 1, N R I Magic (Akshay Kumar) 2, Angel Tesoro (A.A. Vikrant) 3 and Explosive (Gaurav Singh) 4. 1/2, 2-1/2 and Sh. 1m, 14.23s. ₹31 (w), 13, 14 and 41 (p). SHP: 37, THP: 121, FP: 106, Q: 51, Tanala: 1,462. Favourite: N R I Magic. Owners: Mr. Niraj Tyagi & Mr. Vikas Sachdeva. Trainer: K S V Prasad Raju.

4. BHISHMA PLATE (1,400m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): DUE DILIGENCE (Trevor) 1, N R I Sun (Akshay Kumar) 2, N R I Blue (B. Nikhil) 3 and Lightning Power (Ajit Singh) 4. 1/2, 4-1/4 and 2-3/4. 1m, 26.82s. ₹31 (w), 13, 10 and 93 (p). SHP: 46, THP: 221, FP: 61, Q: 20, Tanala: 1,392. Favourite: N R I Sun. Owner: Mr. C.S. Kaushik. Trainer: L V R Deshmukh.

5. RED RUM PLATE (Div. I) (1,200m) (Terms), Maiden 3-y-o only (Cat. II): GENERAL ATLANTIC (B. Nikhil) 1, Reining Queen (Ajeeth Kumar) 2, Spectacular Cruise (Akshay Kumar) 3 and Kimberley (S.S. Tanwar) 4. 1/2, 1-1/4 and 1-1/4. 1m, 15.77s. ₹64 (w), 17, 16 and 10 (p). SHP: 29, THP: 61, FP: 305, Q: 106, Tanala: 568. Favourite: Spectacular Cruise. Owners: Mr. P. Prabhakar Reddy & Mr. Peddi Reddy Prabhakar Reddy. Trainer: N. Ravinder Singh.

6. SIR IVOR PLATE (Div. I) (1,100m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): LIFETIME (Trevor) 1, Four One Four (Deepak Singh) 2, Beauty On Parade (Md. Ismail) 3 and Kingston (Nakhat Singh) 4. 2-1/2, Nk and 3/4. 1m, 7.69s. ₹31 (w), 16, 28 and 56 (p). SHP: 82, THP: 152, FP: 415, Q: 231, Tanala: 4,608. Favourite: Kingston. Owner: Mr. M. Satyanarayana. Trainer: L V R Deshmukh.

7. TIGER ROLL PLATE (1,400m), 4-y-o & upward, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II): SAFFRON ART (Ajit Singh) 1, Scramjet (Trevor) 2, Mirana (Gaurav Singh) 3 and Crazy Horse (A.A. Vikrant) 4. 1/2, Hd and 1-1/2. 1m, 26.42s. ₹45 (w), 13, 13 and 12 (p). SHP: 44, THP: 48, FP: 100, Q: 33, Tanala: 326. Favourite: Scramjet. Owner: Mr. S. Pathy. Trainer: Laxman Singh.

Note: Horus (Akshay Kumar up) planted in the stalls soon after the start and did not participate.

8. SIR IVOR PLATE (Div. II) (1,100m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): CITY OF BLISS (Mukesh Kumar) 1, Amyra (Gaurav Singh) 2, Show Me Your Walk (Akshay Kumar) 3 and Ashwa Jauhar (Trevor) 4. Nk, 3-1/4 and 2-1/2. 1m, 7.90s. ₹60 (w), 14, 21 and 13 (p). SHP: 70, THP: 59, FP: 776, Q: 339, Tanala: 3,084. Favourite: Show Me Your Walk. Owners: Mr. K. Thribhuvan Reddy & Mr. K. Vivek Reddy. Trainer: S. Sreekant.

Note: Soon after the start, The Prospect (Deepak Singh up) turned around and dislodged his rider, who escaped unhurt.

Jackpot: 70%: ₹18, 342 (21 tkts.) and 30%: 1,196 (138 tkts.).

Treble: (i) 1,761 (25 tkts.), (ii) 757 (44 tkts.), (iii) 890 (103 tkts.).

Mini Jackpot: (i) 1,615 (35 tkts.), (ii) 7,830 (11 tkts.).