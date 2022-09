Sadeek takes the honours in Stewards Trophy

ADVERTISEMENT

M. Bobby-trained Sadeek (Hasib Alam up) won the Stewards Trophy, the feature event of the races held here on Thursday (Sep 15). The winner is owned by M/s. Amarjeet Singh Narula & M. Bobby.

ADVERTISEMENT

1. S. HAJEE MEMORIAL PLATE (Div. II), (1,600m), rated 20 to 45: ANTINORI (H. Rahul) 1, Born King (M. Naveen) 2, Fun And Laughter (R. Shiva K) 3 and Knott So Knotty (Ayaz Khan) 4. 2-1/4, 11-1/2 and Lnk. 1m, 40.40s. ₹22 (w), 11, 10 and 31 (p), SHP: 29, THP: 63, FP: 46, Q: 17, Trinella: 312 and 247. Favourite: Born King. Owners: M/s. Gaurav Sethi, Abhimanyu Jagdish Thackersey, Aditya P. Thackersey & Gaurav Rampal. Trainer: Vishal Yadav.

2. INDRADHANUSH PLATE (1,100m), rated 00 to 25: VIJAYA MIRACLE (Kiran Rai) 1, Raptor (Hasib A) 2, Gold Charm (S. Saqlain) 3 and Shivalik Attitude (Santosh K) 4. 1-1/4, 1 and 1/2. 1m, 07.00s. ₹25 (w), 12, 17 and 18 (p), SHP: 41, THP: 71, FP: 162, Q: 130, Trinella: 398 and 109. Favourite: Vijaya Miracle. Owner: The Estate Of ex Mr. Gnanadeva Rao. Trainer: V. Appachu.

3. M.B. APPAYA MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,200m), rated 40 to 65: PERFECT RENDITION (Hasib A) 1, Magic Circle (Akshay K) 2, Smart Cadillac (Sai Kiran) 3 and Mark One (S. Saqlain) 4. 3/4, 3-1/2 and Nk. 1m, 11.15s. ₹58 (w), 26, 16 and 18 (p), SHP: 38, THP: 50, FP: 284, Q: 118, Trinella: 2,115 and 1,165. Favourite: Magic Circle. Owners: M/s. Sujay Chandrahas, Dean Stephens & Martin Alan Wheeler. Trainer: Neil Devaney.

ADVERTISEMENT

4. B.A. NANAIAH MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,200m), rated 40 to 65, 4-y-o & over: AMAZONIA (C. Umesh) 1, Lord Commander (Nazerul) 2, Country’s Flash (Sai Kiran) 3 and Rhythmic (J.H. Arul) 4. 3-1/4, Lnk and Shd. 1m, 11.09s. ₹36 (w), 17, 16 and 18 (p), SHP: 40, THP: 53, FP: 146, Q: 128, Trinella: 1,392 and 665. Favourite: Rhythmic. Owners: Stride Livestock Pvt Ltd rep by. Dr. Ram H Shroff & Mr. Raj H Shroff & Mr. Chetan Shantilal Shah. Trainer: Rakesh.

5. STEWARDS TROPHY (1,400m), rated 60 to 85, 4-y-o & over: SADEEK (Hasib A) 1, Forever Together (S. Saqlain) 2, Capable (Hindu S) 3 and Sound Of Canon’s (C. Umesh) 4. 2, 3 and 4. 1m, 23.34s. ₹73 (w), 23, 14 and 20 (p), SHP: 40, THP: 45, FP: 174, Q: 49, Trinella: 338 and 189. Favourite: Forever Together. Owners: M/s. Amarjeet Singh Narula & M. Bobby. Trainer: M. Bobby.

6. S. HAJEE MEMORIAL PLATE (Div. I), (1,600m), rated 20 to 45: TREVALIUS (Sandesh) 1, Twilight Tornado (J.H. Arul) 2, Mystic Mountain (S. Saqlain) 3 and O Kanhaiya (C. Umesh) 4. Not run: King Pompous. 5-3/4, 1-3/4 and 4-3/4. 1m, 36.93s. ₹14 (w), 15 and 41 (p), SHP: 58, THP: 29, FP: 53, Q: 46, Trinella: 132 and 49, Exacta: 511 and 225. Favourite. Trevalius. Owner: Mr. Joydeep Datta Gupta. Trainer: J.E. Mckeown.

7. HAVERI PLATE (1,400m), rated 20 to 45, 5-y-o & over: BRAMASTRAM (Nazerul) 1, Southern Power (Antony) 2, Dr Logan (B.L. Paswan) 3 and See My Heels (Rayan) 4. Not run: Johnny Bravo. 3/4, 2 and 1-3/4. 1m, 25.62s. ₹28 (w), 10, 14 and 46 (p), SHP: 48, THP: 43, FP: 75, Q: 48, Trinella: 354 and 251, Exacta: 2,026 and 695. Favourite: Bramastram. Owners: M/s. Kumar N & B.N. Prakash Raj Urs. Trainer: M. Rajendra Singh.

Jackpot: ₹2,394 (74 tkts.); Runner-up: 575 (132 tkts.); Treble (i): 1,404 (seven tkts.); (ii): 148 (34 tkts.).