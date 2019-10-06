Sadaqat, Princess Pride and Sun Power please

Sadaqat, Princess Pride and Sun Power pleased when the horses were exercised here on Sunday morning (Oct. 6)

Inner sand:

1200m: Brave Lady (Jagadeesh) 1-19, 1,000/1-4.5, 600/39.5. Retains form.

Outer sand:

600m: Memoriter (Jagadeesh) 44. In fine trim. Naazaan (rb), Shining (Magic (rb) 43. They shaped well. Sun Power (Arshad) 42.5. In fine nick.

1000m: Australis (rb) 1-16, 600/44. Moved well. Siyouni (Mark) 1-15.5, 600/43.5. Worked well.

1200m: Sadaqat (Jagadeesh) 1-28, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42.5. Moved attractively. Queen Regnant (Ashok) 1-31, 1,000/1-14, 600/43. In fine shape. Princess Pride (Jagadeesh) 1-28, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. Fit for the fray. Scarlet Princess (Ramesh K) 1-30, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45. Moved freely.