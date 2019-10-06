Sadaqat, Princess Pride and Sun Power please

Sadaqat, Princess Pride and Sun Power pleased when the horses were exercised here on Sunday morning (Oct. 6)
Inner sand:
1200m: Brave Lady (Jagadeesh) 1-19, 1,000/1-4.5, 600/39.5. Retains form.
Outer sand:
600m: Memoriter (Jagadeesh) 44. In fine trim. Naazaan (rb), Shining (Magic (rb) 43. They shaped well. Sun Power (Arshad) 42.5. In fine nick.
1000m: Australis (rb) 1-16, 600/44. Moved well. Siyouni (Mark) 1-15.5, 600/43.5. Worked well.
1200m: Sadaqat (Jagadeesh) 1-28, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42.5. Moved attractively. Queen Regnant (Ashok) 1-31, 1,000/1-14, 600/43. In fine shape. Princess Pride (Jagadeesh) 1-28, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. Fit for the fray. Scarlet Princess (Ramesh K) 1-30, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45. Moved freely.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Zero advertisements
Enjoy reading our articles without intrusion from advertisements.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.