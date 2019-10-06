Races

Sadaqat, Princess Pride and Sun Power please

more-in

Sadaqat, Princess Pride and Sun Power pleased when the horses were exercised here on Sunday morning (Oct. 6)

Inner sand:

1200m: Brave Lady (Jagadeesh) 1-19, 1,000/1-4.5, 600/39.5. Retains form.

Outer sand:

600m: Memoriter (Jagadeesh) 44. In fine trim. Naazaan (rb), Shining (Magic (rb) 43. They shaped well. Sun Power (Arshad) 42.5. In fine nick.

1000m: Australis (rb) 1-16, 600/44. Moved well. Siyouni (Mark) 1-15.5, 600/43.5. Worked well.

1200m: Sadaqat (Jagadeesh) 1-28, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42.5. Moved attractively. Queen Regnant (Ashok) 1-31, 1,000/1-14, 600/43. In fine shape. Princess Pride (Jagadeesh) 1-28, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. Fit for the fray. Scarlet Princess (Ramesh K) 1-30, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45. Moved freely.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Races
horse racing
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 6, 2019 8:21:23 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/races/sadaqat-princess-pride-and-sun-power-please/article29610453.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY