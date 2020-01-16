Sacred Roman wins Byculla Club Trophy

Sacred Roman, ridden by Leigh Roche, won the Byculla Club Trophy, the main event of Thursday’s (Jan. 16) races here. The winner is owned by Mr. & Mrs. Cyrus Palia. P. Shroff trains the winner.

1. MAGIC TOUCH PLATE DIV. II (1,200m), Cl. V, rated 4 to 30: KALINA (Chouhan) 1, Adams Beginning (Santosh) 2, On Va Danser (Dashrath) 3 and Multibagger (Nicky Mackay) 4. Not run: Pezula. 5-1/2, 1-3/4, Lnk. 1m, 11.59s. ₹24 (w), 11, 19 and 11 (p). SHP: 43, EXW: 1,328, EXP: 43, FP: 226, Q: 91, Tanala: 432 and 121. Favourite: Kalina. Owners: Mr. Jaydev M. Mody rep. J.M. Livestock Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: Nosher Cama.

2. AVANTAGE PLATE DIV. II (1,400m), Cl. V, rated 4 to 30: SOLO MISSION (A. Prakash) 1, Nusrat (Merchant) 2, Run Happy (Baria) 3 and Cray Cray (Nazil) 4. 1, 2-1/4, Hd. 1m, 26.05s. ₹52 (w), 20, 16 and 158 (p). SHP: 53, EXP: 7,249, FP: 306, Q: 190, Tanala: 13,876 and 5,947. Favourite: Grand Eyes. Owner: Mr. M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: Karthik Ganapathy.

3. FERRARI PLATE (2,000m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66: GALLOPING GOLDMINE (Trevor) 1, Rainbow Trout (Sandesh) 2, Fleur De Lys (C.S. Jodha) 3 and Benevolence (Dashrath) 4. Nose, 6-3/4, 2-1/4. 2m, 5.92s. ₹15 (w), 12 and 10 (p). SHP: 29, FP: 30, Q: 26, Tanala: 44 and 14. Favourite: Galloping Goldmine. Owners: Mr. Mukul Sonawala, Mr. D.R. Thacker rep. DT Racing & Breeders LLP, M/s. Akhtar Adamji Peerbhoy, Ajay K. Arora & Pramod Gajanan Churi. Trainer: S.K. Sunderji.

Note: Originally Rainbow Trout won the race. An objection raised by P. Trevor, rider of Galloping Goldmine, for bumping him in the last 150m was upheld by the Stewards and the order was revised as above.

4. MAGIC TOUCH PLATE DIV. I (1,200m), Cl. V, rated 4 to 30: DIREWOLF (Chouhan) 1, Golden Steal (David Egan) 2, Red Carnation (Kaviraj) 3 and Tough Cop (Ayyar) 4. 1-1/2, 1-1/2, 3-1/2. 1m, 12.02s. ₹43 (w), 17, 12 and 14 (p). SHP: 27, EXW: 583, EXP: 583, FP: 129, Q: 47, Tanala: 638 and 683. Favourite: Dowsabel. Owners: Mr. Jaydev M. Mody rep. J.M. Livestock Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: Nosher Cama.

5. NADIA MARY HOMI WADIA TROPHY (1,000m), Maiden, 3-y-o only: SOARING HIGH (Akshay) 1, El Capitan (Trevor) 2, Rising Sun (Sandesh) 3 and Menilly (C.S. Jodha) 4. Renala and Gusty Girl. ¾, 1-1/2, 2-1/4. 59.06s. ₹166 (w), 31, 12 and 10 (p). SHP: 34, EXW: 5,243, FP: 1,017, Q: 260, Tanala: 1,252 and 372. Favourite: Rising Sun. Owners: Utd Rac & B’stk Breeders Ltd. Trainer: Vishal Gaikwad.

6. INDIAN AIR FORCE TROPHY (1,200m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66: MOZART (Parmar) 1, Dandi March (Nicky Mackay) 2, Gallantry (Peter) 3 and Rising Brave (Nazil) 4. 3-3/4, 4-1/2, 2. 1m, 10.00s. ₹40 (w), 15, 11 and 16 (p). SHP: 33, EXW: 4,483, EXP: 423, FP: 151, Q: 59, Tanala: 413 and 283. Favourite: Dandi March. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Vijay B. Shirke, Mr. Jay V. Shirke & Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy and Mr. Z.K. Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co Pvt Ltd. Trainer: P. Shroff.

7. AVANTAGE PLATE DIV. I (1,400m), Cl. V, rated 4 to 30: HONOURABLE EYES (J. Chinoy) and SAFFRON FLOWER (Santosh) 1, Golden Eclipse (Sandesh) 3 and Hi Ho Silver (P. Vinod) 4. Dht, 2-3/4, Sh. 1m, 25.42s. No.10: ₹53 & No.12. ₹21 (w), No.10: 23, No. 12: 17, No. 4: 14 (p). SHP: Refund. EXW: 9,690, EXP: 587, Forecast, Quinella and Tanala for the race was to be announced later. Favourite: Golden Eclipse. Owners: Honourable Eyes: Mr. Y.K. Hamied rep. Famid Sports Pvt. Ltd & Saffron Flower: Mrs. Magansingh P. Jodha, M/s. Purtu Singh & Dwiraj Singh Jodha. Trainer: Honourable Eyes: Imtiaz Sait & Saffron Flower: Adhirajsingh Jodha.

Note: There was a dead-heat for the top place.

8. BYCULLA CLUB TROPHY (2,800m), 4-y-o & over: SACRED ROMAN (Roche) 1, Raees (C.S. Jodha) 2, Vulcan (Dashrath) 3 and Magistero (Sandesh) 4. 3, 2-3/4, 2-1/4. 2m, 58.22s. ₹17 (w), 10 and 12 (p). SHP: 17, FP: 20, Q: 15, Tanala: 26 and 34. Favourite: Sacred Roman. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Cyrus Palia. Trainer: P. Shroff.

Jackpot: 70%: Honourable Eyes: ₹70, 197 (4 tkts.) & Saffron Flower: ₹21, 599 (13 tkts.) and 30%: ₹ 4,079 (59 tkts.).

Treble: (i): 3, 299 (4 tkts.), (ii) 6,078 (6 tkts.).

Super Jackpot: 70%: 49, 132 (carried forward) and 30%: 10,528 (2 tkts.).