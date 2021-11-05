S.A. Poonawalla Million to be run on Nov. 7

The S.A. Poonawalla Million, one of the marquee races in the Pune racing calendar, will be staged here on Sunday (Nov. 7), behind closed doors and without spectators. The race was not conducted last year as the racing season was cancelled due to the pandemic.

The Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC) had sought permission from the State Government for online betting operations last week and from this Sunday onwards, RWITC will be offering betting vouchers worth ₹700 to the racing enthusiasts who will subscribe to live streaming which costs ₹1000 (valid for that day) on www.play.rwitc.com.

The Poonawalla Million (1,600m) (Gr. 3) is named after the late Soli A. Poonawalla, a pioneer of thoroughbred breeding in India and the father of Cyrus and Zavaray Poonawalla.

He stepped into breeding race horses in 1946 and started the Poona Stud Farm. In it’s very first year, Flying Red brought glory to the farm by winning the 2000 Guineas. Charting a path of excellence, the farm has grown into the Poonawalla Stud Farms and earned itself a record tally of 369 Classics, which includes 10 Indian Derbies, 14 Indian Turf Invitation Cups and 16 Champion Breeders Awards.

Though it’s a small field, with six horses vying for supremacy, trainer Pesi Shroff’s filly Alicia, which won the Nilgiris Derby Stakes impressively in her last start, should score an encore. Flaming Fire and Petronia may add pep to the finish.