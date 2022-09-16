S.A. Poonawalla Million on Sept. 18

Vinayak M. Zodge PUNE:
September 16, 2022 19:33 IST

The S.A. Poonawalla Million, one of the stellar attractions of the Pune racing season, will be staged here on Sunday. Along with this event, two more races sponsored by the Poonawalla family — Villoo C. Poonawalla Million and Serum Institute Of India Trophy — are to be run.

This Grade II race, run over a mile, is also the richest race for three-year-olds with the total guaranteed stakes of ₹1.5 million.

Though it’s a small field, with seven participants, trainer Adhirajsingh Jodha’s filly Dangerous, who ran second in her last start in the Bangalore Fillies Championship, is in good shape as evidenced by her morning trials and should score over her rivals.

Trainer Pesi Shroff’s ward Emperor Roderic, who was second to Golden Kingdom in his last start, may make amends. Altaf Hussain-trainee Snowfall, second to Wordsmith, in her last outing may pose a threat to all. S.S. Attaollahi’s Kalamitsi, a winner of a race over 1400m trip at Bengaluru, is looking good and may upset.

