MUMBAI:

24 March 2021 18:34 IST

The Royal Western India Turf Club’s (RWITC) 2021 annual auction sale of two-year-old bloodstock (thoroughbred horses) will be held on March 29 and 30 from 4 p.m. at the Mahalaxmi race course.

184 horses have been entered in this year’s catalogue out of which 19 lots are entered in blue pages.

Advertising

Advertising