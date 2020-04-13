RWITC taking all efforts to ensure fitness of horses

As with other sporting activities in the country being put on hold due to the Coronavirus pandemic, horse racing at the Mahalaxmi Race Course too has come to a halt.

Following the State government advisories, the Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC) had to cancel the Mumbai racing season 2019-20, scheduled till April 12, with effect from March 15.

Around 1000 horses are currently stationed at the race course stables and all efforts are being made by RWITC and trainers to ensure their fitness during the lockdown period, which has now been extended till April 30.

All facilities available

Geoffrey Nagpal, chairman, Stewards of RWITC, told The Hindu that “the stable area and syces quarters are isolated and Government advisories are being strictly followed by trainers. No outsiders are allowed in the stables and food arrangements have been made for stable-hands and syces. Basic training facilities like bund school/swimming pool are available.”

“It looks like the lockdown may be lifted on May 1, and tentatively we should be able to move the horses till May 15 to Pune after the arrangements are made there during this gap of 15 days. But all depends on the COVID-19 situation on April 30, 2020,” said Mr. Nagpal.