RWITC suspends jockey A. Sandesh for a year

April 25, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - MUMBAI:

Vinayak M. Zodge

The Stewards of the RWITC at their meeting held on Monday (April. 24) decided to suspend Jockey A. Sandesh’s riding licence for a period of one year.

Sandesh, who rode the first favourite Dream Alliance in the Bombay Club Multi-Million run on April 2, where he had finished close second to Destroyer came under the scrutiny of the Stipendiary Stewards. The stewards of the club found Sandesh guilty of not permitting his mount to run on its merits and suspended him.

Further, they also handed him a suspended sentence of six months for any similar charge in the next three years.

