RWITC set to make history this weekend with Indian Racing Carnival

March 30, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - MUMBAI:

Vinayak M. Zodge

The Royal Western India Turf Club Ltd (RWITC) is set to make history this weekend by hosting the first-ever Indian Racing Carnival. This exciting event is powered by Zavaray S. Poonawalla in association with BookMyShow.

The weekend promises to be a thrilling one for racing enthusiasts with the C.N. Wadia Gold Cup, powered by Zavaray S. Poonawalla, taking centre stage on Sunday (April 2). The event boasts an impressive total of ₹5 million with a winner’s purse of ₹3 million.

But what would really have the spectators on the edge of their seats would be the prospect of a battle between Juliette and King’s Ransom after their electrifying showdown in the Invitation Cup in March.

Juliette, who has a brace of Invitation Cup wins, will be looking to cement her status as the top mare in the country, while the champion filly King’s Ransom will be hoping to avenge her defeat and prove she is still a force to be reckoned with. Both are looking fit as evidenced by their morning trials.

The Zavaray S. Poonawalla Sprinters’ Challenge, another highly anticipated event over the weekend, will take place on Saturday, April 1. The 8-y-o Iron Age, expected to dominate the race in the absence of his formidable rival Hunting Goddess, to whom he ran second in his last start in the Sprinters’ Cup (Bengaluru), is in great heart according to his final gallop.

