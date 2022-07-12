RWITC releases a ‘dream’ prospectus

Vinayak M. Zodge July 12, 2022 18:32 IST

The Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC) has released a ‘dream’ prospectus for the Pune/Mumbai racing season 2022-2023. The Pune season will commence from July 22 and end on November 6, 2022.

According to a statement published in the prospectus, Zavaray S. Poonawalla, who in his continued endeavour to promote racing, drafted the prospectus, provided invaluable inputs and ensured the minimum stakes start at ₹5 lakh and juvenile races at ₹12 lakh, apart from increasing stakes money for all group races, to make it the most lucrative prospectus of all time for all stakeholders.

Mr. Poonawalla’s personal contribution of ₹3 crore apart from his regular sponsorships have also helped the stakes reach record levels.

The experienced K.N. Dhunjibhoy and others, who have consistently contributed towards the stakes money, also guided in the framing of the prospectus. Their contribution of ₹1.5 crore has helped boost the stakes money further.

The salient features of the season are 40 days of racing (18 in Pune and 22 in Mumbai), average stakes per race day of over ₹ 80 lakh and almost no restrictions on outstation horses.

The standardised stakes:Grade I races: ₹50 lakh and above; grade II races: ₹20 lakh and above; grade III races: ₹15 lakh and above; juvenile races: ₹12 lakh and above; class I races (upto 1400m): ₹10 lakh; class I races (1600m & over): ₹12 lakh; class II races (upto 1400m): ₹7.5 lakh; class II races (1600m & over): ₹9 lakh; class III (all races): ₹6.5 lakh; class IV (all races): ₹5.5 lakh; class V (all races): ₹5 lakh.