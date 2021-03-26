RWITC issues Conduct of Racing

MUMBAI:

26 March 2021 19:04 IST

The Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC) has issued the ‘Conduct of Racing’ at the Mahalaxmi race course for the races to be held over this weekend.

The racing on both days will be conducted behind closed doors without spectators. Only those connected with the conduct of racing, such as members of the club’s governing bodies, owners of horses participating in races on that particular day, trainers, jockeys etc. will be permitted entry into the race course. A detailed protocol has been published on the club’s website www.rwitc.com in this regard.

No intervenue betting will be conducted at the Mumbai and Pune race courses.

Advertising

Advertising